RIDGEWAY—The second unit bailed out the George Washington boys basketball team following a slow start against Magna Vista on Thursday evening.
The host Warriors held the early lead, but the Eagles’ bench turned the game around in the second quarter and eventually led GW to a 64-51 victory at Magna Vista High School.
Leading the way off the bench was Donavan Howard, who scored 14 points.
“We just had to figure the defense out and get clicking on offense,” Howard said. “We needed to keep each other up—don’t let anybody get down so we can fight back.”
Howard had started the first few games for the Eagles (3-1), but head coach Jermaine Parker wanted to see if the sophomore could boost the team’s play off the bench.
“I did something a little different and tried to see if he could bring that extra energy to that second group, which he did,” Parker said.
Jakobe Dixon (eight points), Brad Price (seven points) and Ja’Rell Showers (three points) also scored off the bench for GW and helped facilitate the comeback.
“That group, they’re like that in practice as well,” Parker said. “They’re always pushing to make our starting group better.”
The contributions off the bench were necessary because Magna Vista looked to take quick control of the game early on.
The Warriors led 13-9 after the first quarter and built an 18-9 advantage in the opening stages of the second. Dixon, Howard and Price then all scored during a 10-0 run to take a 19-18 lead. Magna Vista regrouped before the end of the quarter, though, and led 28-25 at halftime.
Still, the Eagles’ bench showed what kind of defensive effort was necessary for them to compete.
“That second unit just brings a different type of energy when it comes down to it,” Parker said. “I always tell them to pressure the ball, but just seeing how that second unit just pressures it, they were more aggressive than the first unit.”
The second half is when GW’s starting guards Kapone Barley and Taevon Walden did most of their damage. Barley scored 15 of his 18 points after the break, and Walden scored eight of his 11 points in the last 16 minutes.
While Howard and the rest of GW’s best kept scoring as well, the input from the Eagles’ most experienced scorers helped stave off the Warriors for the rest of the evening.
“First half, I thought we were a different ball team,” Warriors head coach Patrick Mills said. “I think we just got away from what was effective offensively in the first half.”
Magna Vista’s Spencer Hairston hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 17 points. Tavin Hairston backed him up with 11, and Courdae Gravely scored eight.
In addition to the offensive lapses in the second half, Mills chalked up the loss to the inability to rebound well or take care of the ball.
“I think with Jermaine, he knows my guys and I know his. It just comes down to effort in some of these games,” he said. “Skill-wise, I think the teams are even. He’s got more size. On the perimeter, I think we’re a bit better, so it’s a good matchup. They got Round One, so we’ll see what happens when we see them the next time.”
