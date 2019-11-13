Magna Vista has a chance at immediate redemption.
After losing to Bassett in the Smith River Classic to end the regular season a week ago, the Warriors enter the playoffs this week as the third seed in the Class 3 Region C playoffs. They’ll host the sixth-seeded Bengals at 7 p.m., just seven days after losing 16-12 at Bassett (6-4).
“Playing somebody back-to-back is a little different,” Warriors head coach Joe Favero said. “I think our kids are excited that we get a second chance at this.”
While thinking back to what went wrong in the first meeting, Favero didn’t hesitate to identify the difference in the game.
“You can’t turn the ball over five times and expect to win against good teams,” he said. “Ball security is the No. 1 thing we’ve got to fix.”
The Warriors (7-3) lost four fumbles and threw an interception in the contest, quelling any momentum the team had earned. Magna Vista also turned the ball over on downs twice.
“We gave up good field position because of our turnovers, and we cost ourselves a lot of plays—we turned the ball over sometimes on first downs,” he said. “That just kills you because you didn’t even get to run any plays to try to get a drive going.”
Aside from the game’s four touchdowns, Favero recalled that both offenses struggled to sustain drives—likely a point of emphasis going into the rematch.
“I’m sure both teams are trying to find ways to be more consistent in moving the football,” he said.
Aside from that, Favero was impressed with the efforts from both teams.
“It was a good football game,” he said. “I thought Bassett played well, and I thought both teams tackled really well.”
Though not entirely the same situation this week, Favero thought back to the 2018 season when Magna Vista defeated Tunstall by six points in the third-to-last game of the year and then lost to the Trojans in the opening round of the playoffs by the same margin.
The 2019 Warriors now have a chance to flip that script and make sure its season extends past the first weekend of the playoffs.
“It was a good game (last week),” Favero said. “It could have gone either way, but they found a way to win. Now we’ll start 0-0 and go play again.”
Magna Vista will host a playoff opener for the 11th straight season. The Warriors will take on the Bengals in “The Hole” in Ridgeway at 7 p.m.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
