In July, when Jackie Dalton and her family were coming home from vacation, she received a phone call from her old basketball coach at Emory & Henry College.
"She was like, 'Hey, how are you doing? I've got some good news for you,'” Dalton said.
The news was that Dalton, a physical education teacher Magna Vista High School, would be inducted into the E&H Sports Hall of Fame. Dalton spent four years playing basketball for the Wasps before graduating in 1996.
Dalton, whose maiden name was Jackie Greene, scored 1,262 points at E&H, fourth all-time at the school. She is still second all-time for most points scored in a game (34) – she held the record until 2001 - field goals made in a career (516) and in a single season (176). She's third all-time in career rebounds (810), fourth in single season field goal percentage (55.5% in 1995-1996), and fifth in career field goal percentage (47.2) and rebound average (8.6 per game).
She also holds the fourth and fifth spots for most rebounds in a season (256 in 1994-1995, and 249 in 1995-1996).
Despite all those accolades, Dalton never expected to be chosen for induction to her school's hall of fame. She still doesn't know who nominated her.
“I was speechless. I didn't really know what to say. I was very humbled. Humbled and grateful,” Dalton said of the initial phone call.
Dalton has been teaching at Magna Vista for 13 years, where she's coached girls basketball and volleyball, and most recently the girls track team until 2018. She said most of her fellow teachers and coaches at the school didn't know anything about her storied career with the Wasps.
MVHS Principal Charles Byrd had a surprise reception for Dalton at the school this month to celebrate the accomplishment.
“They tricked me. They got me good because they were like, 'He needs to see you,' and I was just like, 'Oh no,'” Dalton said. “I thought it was very thoughtful that he wanted to do something like that.
“Some people were like, 'I didn't know that you did at all at Emory.' I just never talk about it. I tell my kids and stuff like that. Of course when I met my husband I told him. We talked about our colleges and things like that. But other than that, it's just something of the past. But somebody else out there felt differently.”
Dalton admits that basketball was not her best sport, and she never thought she would play in college. She gained attention from E&H coaches during her senior year at Galax High School, the only season she started in high school. Scoring 1,000 points as a Wasp was made more impressive by the fact that Dalton said she hardly played at all her freshman year.
Dalton would work at the Boys and Girls Club in Johnson City, Tennessee during her summers in college, and said playing basketball there every day made her a better player. Plus, she said Joy Scruggs, the same E&H coach who told her she would be inducted into the hall of fame, took the time to teach her the game.
“I tell my coach all the time, 'I have no idea what you saw in me,' because I just wasn't very good,” Dalton said. “I was athletic and I was fast so I could move but I didn't have that basketball skill. I was just a late bloomer. But it all worked out in the end.
“Then next thing I know I'm averaging like 13 points a game. And it went up from there.”
Dalton also ran track at E&H, despite the fact the school didn't have a women's track team at the time. The men's coach allowed her to go to meets with them, and she was Old Dominion Athletic Conference long jump champion her freshman year, jumping better than 16 feet.
The ODAC didn't start recognizing women's track records until the mid-90s.
“It was in the Bristol newspaper because I always show people, 'Like, I'm not pulling your leg, this really happened,'” she said.
The E&H Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on October 5 at the school. Dalton and about 15 of her family, friends, and even her former high school coach made the trip to Emory to celebrate the day. She also was able to see several former teammates and coaches while there.
Dalton hadn't been back to E&H's campus in several years before the induction ceremony, but said she plans to go back every year now for future induction ceremonies.
The school recently installed two kiosks on campus that will allow anyone to look through all the inductees in the hall of fame and read about them for years to come. While Dalton said she still doesn't know who thought to nominate her for induction, knowing there's someone else out there who thought that much of her career makes it better.
“That's always going to be there. So if I've passed on and gone and my kids decide they want to go to Emory they can say, 'Hey, there's my mom.' I think that's pretty neat,” Dalton said. “It's nice to have because I can share it with my children, and my husband says that's a legacy. That's going to be there forever. He said no matter what.
“It was just really nice. It's just something that you don't know is going to happen, but you think about it and think it'd be nice if that happened one day... And when it did, I'm still speechless. I don't know if it's really sunk in or not.
“It was a nice honor. It really was. And I don't take any of that for granted. It was a blessing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.