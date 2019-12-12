The Magna Vista wrestling team went 2-0 in duals on Wednesday, winning 39-18 against Halifax County and 36-28 against George Washington.
Despite the victories, head coach Zeak Ca’Stle said his team showcased a somewhat reserved style that he would like them to abandon in favor of a more aggressive mindset.
“They were methodical. They were moving slow. I push, ‘Attack, attack, attack, attack,’ and they weren’t doing that,” Ca’Stle said. “It was like they were nervous for some reason. I don’t know why they’re so nervous for a dual. They just didn’t wrestle well. We won, but it was ugly.”
That assessment aside, the Warriors still defended their home mat well.
Magna Vista registered four falls against Halifax County and three more against GW.
Junior captains Devin Dickenson and Teagan Phillips both went 2-0 during the evening. Dickenson recorded a fall and a win by forfeit at 120 pounds, while Phillips had a decision and a fall at 145 pounds.
“They’re solid wrestlers,” Ca’Stle said. “They go out there and take care of business and do what they need to do to win a match. They’re not fancy. They stick to the basics and go out there and wrestle hard.”
Elsewhere for the Warriors, Leah Reece won twice at 132 pounds, Chris Doan won by fall against GW’s Steven Glenn at 152 pounds and Luis Sanchez-Martinez earned the fall against GW’s Caevon Wilson at 220 pounds. Heavyweight Nick Estes also won twice, including one by fall.
All told, it was a productive outing early in the season for Magna Vista. Ca’Stle is excited to see how much more growth occurs during the rest of the season.
“We’ve got two more months,” he said. “They can grow leaps and bounds. They just got to come to practice and focus and work hard.”
Included in that to-do list is making sure the attitude shifts more toward an attacking style.
“When we wrestle live in the room, I’m going to push that,” Ca’Stle said. “I haven’t been pushing that because I wanted them to learn how to wrestle. Now I’m going to give them matches in the room so they can learn how to attack and not wait and not step back.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
