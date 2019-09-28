'You don’t realize who you’re being coached by': Players look at the career of Joe Favero after his 100th career win

Two VHSL state championships and six Piedmont District championships in 12 seasons had already made Magna Vista football coach Joe Favero one of the most decorated coaches in Virginia. Friday, he added another victory to his name. Friday’s 62-0 win over Martinsville at “The Hole” in Ridgeway was the 100th career win for Favero.
Starting his career at the school in 2008, Favero has kept largely the same coaching staff through the last decade, and turned the Warriors’ program around from back-to-back winless seasons to back-to-back state titles in just six years, with a current streak of nine straight playoff appearances. Former players and current assistants couldn’t say enough about the way Favero changed the culture of the Magna Vista program and shaped the lives of countless young athletes.
THE EARLY YEARS
Favero was tasked to take over the Warriors in 2008, a year after a winless season. His first season wasn’t any more successful, finishing 0-10. Despite the losing, players knew there was something different about the team.
Darius Saunders (2011 Magna Vista graduate): My first impression of Coach Favero when he first came in there was I knew he was ready to turn things around. He seemed dedicated to his players, not only in football but also outside of football, and he just showed he was really committed to us.
Anthony Redd (2010 graduate): Just the environment he set. I could tell he was really positive and dedicated to his craft, and he had a plan to build the program. Like saying Rome wasn’t built in a day, he knew it was going to take time. You could just tell he was going to be successful because he had it all mapped out right away. Even though that season didn’t go as planned, the plan all fell together.
John Schlueter (assistant coach since 2008): That was definitely a rough year switching things around. But we came in late because he was coaching soccer as well and we didn’t really get our staff together until sometime in June so we didn’t really have time to necessarily install the offensive system we were wanting to and things of that nature. So we just dove in the best we can and we knew we were going to make some changes as we go and just wanted to instill the values that we wanted the core of this team to be as the years came on.
Redd: Everything just started clicking together. He’s always been good about putting players in certain position to make the player successful as well as the team successful and there were a lot of changes made that year and it all worked out for the best. Everyone worked hard during the summer and during the offseason lifting and it was just great camaraderie. Practices were very intense and I think it made us grow closer as a team and we just had the right guys in the right spots. From coaching to players and his plan going forward and everything was just executed well.
Saunders: There was definitely a culture change. Even though in the first season we didn’t win anything you could definitely tell it was different from that previous season when we went 0-10. You could just feel a coaching change and we knew if we stuck with him, we trusted the process, we knew the wins would come sooner or later… It was just about buying into the system. We had just installed a new offense. Just a whole new system we didn’t run previously. We just had to get the right guys on the same page and get everybody to buy into what we were doing. Coach Favero set a great offseason program for us and we hit the weight room and from there everything started to take off.
Redd: I was a junior and we had a good group of sophomores and some freshmen there. He was definitely able to keep the morale there and give us help going into the next season when we were pretty successful because he’s good at bringing people together and going for a common goal and getting people on board.
It was a year later when the winning started, with the team going 7-5 and reaching the playoffs, even with a team full of underclassmen.
Keon Mabin (2013 graduate): We had a couple of guys that came in with me my freshman year. I started my freshman year. It was a big surprise to me because I wasn’t expecting to come in and start on varsity. He pulled me to the side and he was just telling me, ‘You could play varsity. We need you.’ My mom didn’t really trust it at first but he called my mom and told my mom, ‘This kid needs to play on varsity and we would be really excited if you would let him.’ With our group of kids he saw potential. One thing I can say about him, he stuck with us and we turned out to be something great.
Yea, he called my mom, he got my mom’s information. He called my mom personally and asked her if I could play varsity. It was really big for him to actually care that much and be in tune with my mom and not really beg her but ask her.
Harvey Taylor (2012 graduate): My sophomore year I had a good season. Me and another quarterback battled for the job and I ended up winning and it was a big deal for us… That season is pretty much what changed it around. We changed the offense to more of a spread offense what they run now so it was a big deal because we had the players for it... We were running a different system. It was kind of hard for a lot of guys to learn that system because there was so much going on within the plays. But we knew we were moving in the right direction and things would turn around sooner or later because had the guys, we had people who had bought into the program. They were ready for us to win some games so that was a big deal for us.
The thing is, this side of the county, the Magna Vista area, there’s a lot of talent and he knows how to bring that talent out of the kids. And that’s a good thing to have because a lot of coaches don’t know how to use certain kids and his thing is he does. He knows where they need to go and what plays to run because we had the speed why not use the speed. We have the strength why not use the strength. He’s that type of coach because he understands what he has and he uses that to his ability.
SUCCESS BEGINS
The 2011 season was when the players really started to see how different things were at Magna Vista. That year the team went undefeated in the regular season, and opened the playoffs with a 36-35 come-from-behind victory over perennial state power Salem.
Saunders: You talk to most people, that game (against Salem) is the game that sticks out the most.
Jalen Hairston (2014 graduate): We were down early, like 21-0 at Salem. It was the region semifinals, and Salem is always good. We were about to get on kick return and Coach Favero called a timeout and he has the whole team on the sideline, he has all of us on the sidelines, and he just fires us up. He’s saying, ‘21-zip ain’t nothing. Football is a long, long game.’ Just being inspirational, just giving us positive feedback, letting us know it’s not over.
Mabin: Salem, they beat us the year before by 14 if I’m not mistaken… We needed the ball back and to actually score and I just remember going out for a play. He would always tell me every once in a while, ‘Check your keys, check your keys.’ He had this loud voice. You could hear him over anybody.
Saunders: We went into halftime and coach Favero, he didn’t get down. He looked at all of us and said, ‘Guys we know we’re much better than this. And he just rallied the troops.
Hairston: We ended up winning that game… and went to the regional championship game and played Christiansburg the next week. That was just a great feeling. Salem, they dominate everywhere in football. They’re really, really sound. They’re really, really physical. Just being down 21-0 that fast just kind of takes the breath out the air. For him to have that poise and that confidence to win that game, that was probably one of the greatest thing I’ve ever been a part of. Especially in high school football.
Saunders: Salem was a powerhouse back them… The first time Magna Vista had beat Salem in a long, long time. In front of over 7000 people at Salem. It was just an amazing experience for me. I’ll just never forget that day and never forget that game.
Hairston: That was a turning point for me because I remember growing up and watching Salem and being like ‘these guys are so good.’ Watching them on Friday Football Extra... after that we beat them, I’m like, we’re elite. We’re not just good, we’re an elite team and we can compete.
Saunders: We knew we can go to a hostile environment and come out with a victory. The guys after us, they knew they could do anything. They had higher aspirations, they ended up winning two state titles, so I’m glad I was there to help lay the ground work with that with Coach Favero.
Mabin: That was the most exciting game of my life that I’ve ever played in and from that moment I knew the rest of my high school career would be successful because I had a coach who was so in tune with his players and he had a relationship not just with certain individuals but with the whole team. It was just different.
STATE TITLE YEARS
In the two seasons following the playoff win over Salem, the Warriors continued to have strong regular seasons, going 7-3 and 9-1. But the team still couldn’t find a way to convert that to prolonged playoff success, falling in the first round of the playoffs in 2012, and the third round in 2013.
That changed in 2014, the first of the team’s two state championship seasons. The Warriors went 9-1 in the regular season, the only loss coming in a 50-33 shootout to G.W.-Danville seven weeks into the season. The team rolled through the playoffs, winning the first four games by an average of 21 points, scoring at least 40 points in each game. The fourth week of the postseason, the Warriors needed that same come-from-behind magic against James Monroe, a game they won by scoring 13 points in the final five minutes for the eventual 41-38 win to advance to the state championship.
Devante Hailey (2016 graduate): That’s a memorable one for Magna Vista. Coming back and winning on the final drive. That was a good game. In the rain. On a Saturday. Not too many high school teams get to play on Saturday.
The practice the day before the game, starting outside linebacker Jason Scales got hurt, messed up his shoulder, and I really wasn’t feeling confident in myself. Joe believed in me more than I believed in myself. So that brought me up. If he believes in me more than I believe in myself then we can just do anything.
CJ Hughes (2017 graduate): The game against James Monroe… Instead of him putting his head down or saying this one might be over with he looked at all of us and said, ‘We’re good.’ Him being the type of coach that made us want to buy in gave us the energy to win that game and we won that game to go to first championship.
Bryar Turner (2016 graduate): He keeps you motivated the entire time you’re playing and that’s honestly why we won both state championships because even when we were down and behind he always told us the game wasn’t over and he just kept us excited the whole time.
Hailey: That’s when we knew we were special. I know it was later on but we knew we were special.
Team chemistry played a huge role in the Warriors having the personnel on the field to make a state championship happen, but the players credited that chemistry to the coach.
Turner: There’s always been a chemistry because we’ve played together since middle school and we knew just looking at each other, the way we hung out and played with each other, we knew something was different. But we would have never believed anybody if they would have told us we were about to win two state championships afterwards.
Hailey: It kind of felt like we were underdogs. We were knocked out of the playoffs the year before. We had the team that year, things juts didn’t click the way we wanted to so we came in the next year ready to go get it.
Tra Redd (2015 graduate): That brings back a whole lot of memories thinking about it. Thinking about all the championships we won and just winning. He always wanted us to win. It just brings back a whole lot of good memories. I enjoyed my time there. He put me out on the field and told me to go make plays and I did. He gave me opportunities… I started making plays and he tried his best to get me out on the field as much as he could.
Hughes: Winning those state championships, honestly I would put all of that on him.
Anthony Redd (assistant coach from 2013-2017): He’s definitely been one of the greatest coaches in Piedmont District history probably. Just to see the hours he put in and the dedication he has. I didn’t see that as a player because as a player I was there Monday through Friday… Coaching under him, you get to see all the film sets that go on, all the planning that goes on as far as practices and breaking down as a team. Just his dedication to it and he really cares a lot about the kids as well. At the end of the day he’s really working every day. He doesn’t have any time off, especially during the season.
Schlueter: One thing I’ll definitely say contributes to that is we haven’t had a ton of coaching turnover since we came together as a staff. Joe really treats us all very well and lets us coach our positions and he trusts that and that’s super valuable to me as one of his assistants… And our kids buying in, we always get good numbers out. Again I think that speaks volumes to our kids buying in to what we do with our program.
Anthony Redd: Probably the best memory I have with him was before the first state championship win. We were just sitting there talking and he was like, ‘Who would have thought from the first season then that we’d be here at that moment.’ I felt awesome being an ex-player and then as a coach to be able to share that with him because I had seen the growth as far as the program had come along.
That first state championship was like the best feeling ever. I’m pretty sure that’s close to the best feeling he’s ever had other than his children being born… Just sitting there talking with him before the game starts, and after the game just seeing the excitement he had. He basically did what people thought would be impossible.
Charles Byrd (Magna Vista principal and former athletic director): From the 0-10 first season to the state championships, the big thing that you see from the outside is the hard work and dedication and just really recognizing talent and the ability to put talent in the right position to be successful. I talked about it one time with Joe, it’s kind of like creating a masterpiece. The first few weeks of the season you’re sitting here and you’re continuing to evolve and see what talent level you have and whose capable of doing what on the field for the first two or three weeks and by the end of the season... it’s kind of like making a painting. The first couple of weeks you have two or three splashes of color and by the end you have a really great picture.
BEYOND THE WARRIORS
Favero has sent dozens of players on to play at the collegiate level, including six who’ve played NCAA Division I, and one more committed to go next year. Players said Favero’s way of running practice helps prepare them for the next level. Plus, he’s always offering a hand in the recruiting process.
Hughes (now a defensive lineman at UVA-Wise): When the time came for me to be ready to go to college, Coach Favero, he talked to me a whole lot about making my decisions. He helped me not take a backseat… he knew I had good enough talent to play somewhere.
Hairston (linebacker at Concorde, formerly of University of Charleston): In high school foot ball we were kind of advanced, defensive-scheme wise… The way that were practiced it was just crazy. When I went to practice college some of the same things I did at Magna Vista, I heard the same terminology. And that’s why coaches continue to go back to Magna Vista because they know what they’re going to get from the players coached by coach Favero.
When I went to the University of Charleston my coaches would tell me all the time how I was blessed to have a great coach. When I graduated from there with my bachelors, we had six kids from Magna Vista on the team, because they just love the way we play and they knew we were going to play hard and physical and smart. That’s how we played with Coach Favero.
Former players said they’re never “former” in Favero’s eyes.
Taylor (Now a coach at Laurel Park Middle School): Me and him have stayed in touch throughout my college career... He gave me some insight on things I can work on or things I can do better. So that was very useful to me and helped me play the game I wanted to play.
Now with me coaching middle school ball, we talk every week. He asks me every week who we’ve got, what’s the game plan, and how do I think the game is going to go, so it’s like a constant thing with us.
Saunders: Even after I graduated Coach Favero never lost touch with me. He always stayed in contact, just checking on me making sure I was staying up on my grades, asking how everything is going. Just keeping me dedicated. Coach Favero was always someone that was an outlet for me... He was always just someone I could reach out to and someone to talk to. Even if it wasn’t about football he would point me in the right direction and give me advice. He’s always been there for me, even outside of football… It’s great to have a coach that still cares about you even years after you graduated from the program.
Hairston: I remember I called him one day and I was like, ‘Coach it’s tough. I don’t know if this is for me.’ And he just helped me get through it. I’m so thankful to have him. Even when I go back home we talk Xs and Os and how’s life... Everything he taught me as a person on the football field I can take with me the rest of my life with my family and when I get a job, and I’m just thankful for that that he taught me life lessons I’m able to share and take with me wherever I go.
Mabin: When I actually got to Charleston, I was free to do things as a college teen. But he would call me if he heard about something. If I wasn’t doing what he expected me to do he would call and get on me and put discipline in me. I really appreciate him for everything he’s ever done. I’m pretty sure every other guy would vouch for me. He actually made sure that the guys he knows for a fact wanted to go play ball, he made sure that was going to happen. I have nothing but respect for him and I can’t thank him enough for being like a second father for me and really staying over top of me.
Byrd: I think one of the big things that impresses me about Joe is his ability to see things in students and student-athletes that maybe they haven’t even discovered in themselves yet. He helps build confidence where they feel comfortable going out and competing, whether that’s competing in the classroom or out on the athletic field. That’s one of the biggest things I’ve seen in those five years. He just knows how to motivate students. He knows how to work with kids to get the most out of them but I think the biggest thing is he’s really good at working with his coaching staff to make sure they’re all on the same page and they’re doing what’s in the best interest of the kids.
Saunders: He’s almost like a father figure to all of us. He always looks out for us. He makes sure that we keep our grades up. He always made sure we know grades are important, especially when we went to college. That’s something he instills in all his players. It’s not just about the athletic side, it’s always about the academic side. That’s something that needs to be highlighted about him is his intensity to detail when it comes to the classroom because he definitely makes sure all his players are set up for after football.
Turner: He loves to keep players involved. You always see them on the sidelines, you always see them wanting to come back. That’s one of the major things when you’re playing for him, it feels like a big family and you still miss it. Even four years after high school you wish you could give anything to put them shoulder pads on one more time.
It’s crazy because it seems like I can remember more still to this day of what I did wrong. Because as a coach he’s going to fuss at you, that’s just what a coach does. But on the other hand you know he’s got your back and he expects more from you. That’s why he is fussing. So you just remember how hard he coached you and honestly how well that’s made me a man past high school.
RIDGEWAY LEGEND
There’s no shortage of great things those closest to Favero the coach could say about him as he reached his latest coaching milestone. In addition to the dozens who moved on to play collegiately, others have joined Favero in the coaching ranks. No matter if they’re still around football or not, each player who talked for this story said they were simply proud to have been a part of Favero’s legacy.
Hailey (Now a coach at LPMS): He’s going to get the best out of you no matter what. He’s just going to make you give 100 percent. There’s nothing like playing for Joe... He just brings another energy. You won’t find it anywhere else.
Byrd: Joe’s a real humble guy and he would be the first to tell you that this may be a great milestone but I guarantee he would be the first to be there to recognize all those who have been there along the way.
Mabin (Now a coach at Martinsville High School): I’m always going to love him. Even if I’m in a different color uniform I’ll always love him and he knows that. I’m proud of him.
Turner: You don’t realize who you’re being coached by. And once it’s gone it’s gone. You’d give anything to play one more time.
Hailey: He’s a Ridgeway legend. Just put it that way.
Hughes: Honestly, I’m not just saying it because he’s my coach. He’s probably one of the best coaches in Virginia, honestly.
I appreciate everything Coach Favero has done for me, and I will never forget that no matter what.
