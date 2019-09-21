Chatham running back Michael Gunnell scored two rushing touchdowns late in the second half to lift the Cavaliers to a 35-21 win over non-district rival Martinsville on homecoming night Friday.
Gunnell’s first score of the second half was a 13-yard run up the middle that broke a 21-21 tie. His second score came with less than five minutes left in the game, which officially put Martinsville’s hopes of a comeback to a halt.
“Michael Gunnell is a stud. He’s a junior for us and this is his first year as a running back for us,” said Chatham head coach Matthew Allen, “He is a kid that runs a 4.4 (40-meter dash) and squats 500 pounds in the weight room and benches 300. He’s just an animal when it comes to that and for our offense.
“We throw the ball more than anybody in the area. The big thing that was missing was having that running threat and having him (Gunnell) here as a running threat was big. We looked at the stats the first, three games and he was averaging 8, 9 yards a pop and we have only given him the ball 12 times. We had to change something. He sacrifices a lot because he has to go out there and block and does what other running backs won’t do. He’s a load to take down and a great kid.”
The win serves an historical purpose for two reasons for Chatham. It is the Cavaliers’ first win over Martinsville since 1991 and gives them their first 4-0 start since 2013.
Martinsville, on the other hand, is off to its worst start since 2014, where they lost their first four games to start the season and only won once that year.
This game wasn’t as close as it seemed. In fact, some considered the game to be over before the first half even ended. Cavilers quarterback Ethan Reynolds lobbed two touchdown passes to wideouts Zae Edmunds and JoJo Hanks to put Chatham up 21-0. However, the Bulldogs formed a comeback that many did not predict.
With less than one minute left in the first half, the Bulldogs took over just outside of Chatham territory on their own 46-yard line. Martinsville quarterback Rashaun Dickerson lobbed a 54-yard pass deep downfield to Jahil Martin. Martin received the ball, despite being covered heavily, for the score, cutting the lead to 21-7. On the kickoff, with three seconds remaining, Martinsville kicker Huver Jaramillo-Mata managed to squib the kick into the arms of a Chatham returner. That ball was fumbled by Chatham and the Bulldogs recovered in red zone territory. Dickerson was able to find Martin once again in the corner of the endzone as time expired. Following the point after, Martinsville cut the lead to a one-possession game. Dickerson would finish the game 7-12 with 126 yards passing.
In the third quarter, Martinsville’s Jaden Carolina would recover a fumble dropped by Reynolds with two minutes left in the quarter and ran it back 22 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 21.
Penalties for Martinsville became costly as they racked up a total of six on the night. Four of those six penalties were 10 or more yards.
Chatham (4-0) will play Dogwood District rival Dan River on the road next week. Martinsville (0-4) will look to snap their losing streak and get their first win when they travel to Magna Vista. Both games are at 7 p.m.
