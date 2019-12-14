RINGGOLD—Martinsville’s boys basketball team dropped to 1-1 this season following a 63-44 loss at Dan River on Friday evening.
The host Wildcats started the game on an 11-0 run, but the Bulldogs answered with an 11-0 stretch of their own to tie the game. Dan River’s Tavion Belcher banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer, though, to take a 14-11 lead after the first quarter.
The Wildcats continued to build their lead from there—going ahead by six at halftime, seven after three quarters and by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter.
Martinsville’s Jaheim Niblett tallied a team-high 14 points. Jahil Martin backed him up with 11, and Troy Brandon supplied 10.
Belcher led all scorers with 19 points. Teammate Robert Carter added 14 to help the Wildcats improve to 3-0 this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.