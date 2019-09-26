After coming up just shy of 1,000 yards rushing last season, Patrick County running back Dae’Shawn Penn came into 2019 with the single goal of reaching that milestone this year.
But, he even admits he never expected to get there this soon.
Through four games, Penn has 913 yards rushing for the Cougars, and could very well reach 1,000 yards this week against Bassett in the halfway point of the season.
“That was a big shocker to me,” Penn said this week about being so close to the milestone.
Penn had rushed for at least 200 yards twice this season. His lowest yards total came in Week 2 against Floyd County, when he ran for 181 yards. He had a season-high 284 yards on the ground in last week’s win over North Stokes, and added three touchdowns.
The junior has found the end zone nine times this season.
At just under 6-foot-1, and weighing in around 230 pounds, Penn has been a bruising running for the Cougars. He’s nearly the same size as his favorite NFL running back, Le’Veon Bell, but he prefers to play like former Seattle Seahawks back Marshawn Lynch, who racked up yards by simply running defenders over.
“I try to be like him, running people over, run hard,” Penn said of Lynch. “He said get mad if somebody tries to tackle you so I always keep that in my head.”
“He’s got all the tools. He’s got great vision, he’s great strength and size and speed," said Patrick County head coach David Morrison. "And to be a big back like he is he has really good breakaway speed. And he’s very agile, he’s got great hands, he’s a willing blocker. And he’s very smart. He knows not only his job but he knows everybody else’s too. That really helps out.”
Penn is a running back through and through, having started playing football when he was a kid.
“I like running people over and stiff-arming them,” he said.
The difference from last year to this year haven’t been much for Penn other than simple hard work. Morrison said it took the junior some time to realize just how good he can be, and said, “I still don’t think he fully understands it.” The key has been seeing tangible evidence of his hard work, and realizing that the harder he works off the field the more success he finds on it.
Patrick County’s (2-2) success on the field this season has been largely a team effort. Penn was quick to point out how much the offensive line, as well as getting blocks from his fellow backs and receivers, has helped him rack up yards.
The celebrations and milestones reached by Penn all feature the entire offense.
“Once I get past the linebackers and I split the safety in the corner I know I’m going all the way,” he said. “It feels good. It’s just an adrenaline rush and then your line comes down there… they got me there so it’s focused on them.”
“Obviously he brings a whole lot to the table with our offense,” Morrison said of Penn. “Our offensive line with the rest of our backs, we try to work more or less together. It’s got to be one single unit because if it’s not you’re not going to be successful and that’s something that we talk about all the time. You can’t have 10 guys doing what they’re supposed to do and one guy doing something else. You’ve got to have all 100 guys the whole time working together, pulling in the right direction.
“The rest of the backs in the backfield, the receiving core, and the offensive line especially, those guys are really grinding and putting in the work and they take pride in what they do, and we take pride in doing it as a team.”
Penn has cemented himself as a leader in that offense. Morrison said Penn does a really good job of making sure every player knows what they’re supposed to be doing, and helping out the other backs with their questions.
“When you get into a situation, maybe a game situation where you’ve got to put a sub in or something and he’s in the huddle... he knows exactly what needs to be done and he’s learned every position in the backfield already,” Morrison said. “So by doing that he’s helped himself and he helps other on the team just by knowing the offense a little more thoroughly.”
Now that he’s so close to reaching his 2019 goal midway through the season, what’s next for Penn?
“It’s 1,500 and then it’s 2,000 if I get it,” he said. “Hopefully I will, just got to keep running hard.”
And then what? Morrison hasn’t seen a peak for how far Penn can go, how many yards he can gain, how many times he can reach the end zone. He said it’s all up to Penn what he can do on the field.
“If he continues to work the sky is the limit for him,” Morrison said.
“It’s all going to depend on just how hard he wants to push, I really believe that… A guy with his abilities, if he continues to work hard he’ll definitely be playing on Saturdays in the future, for sure.”
