Patrick County’s volleyball team swept Martinsville on Tuesday to improve to 10-9 overall and 9-4 in the Piedmont District this year. Tuesday’s win was the third in a row for the Cougars after dropping three straight games earlier this month.
The Cougars complete their regular season with a home match at 7 p.m. Thursday against Magna Vista.
The Martinsville Bulletin caught up with Patrick County head coach Heidi Moore after Tuesday’s win to discuss the status of her team before postseason play begins.
Bulletin: Can you provide a state of your team to this point in the year?
Moore: We’re really young. We have two seniors, so we’ve had a bit of a learning curve. They play really hard. They usually have a lot of fun, they look like they enjoy the game and they put it all out on the line.
With just one more match before the Piedmont District tournament, what improvements would you like to see your team make in advance of the postseason?
Moore: Going off of (Monday’s win at Dan River), we’re going in the right direction. We played really well then and had girls covering the court, communicating really well, so we’re going in the right direction. We just have to continue to improve. Make sure we’re putting balls away that we need to put away, and be hard-serving, being really consistent and keep (teams) on their heels.
You swept Martinsville on Tuesday, but how was your team challenged in that match?
Moore: Martinsville hustled. I honestly think they out-hustled us, so we need to make sure that doesn’t happen again with any other team.
Can you identify any kind of strength in your team right now?
Moore: Usually it’s communication and playing with great teamwork. Most of the time, they look like they’re having a lot of fun and they really enjoy each other’s company. … Communication goes a long way in volleyball, so if we’re communicating well, which comes with winning, it’s really easy. It’s when you get down in a hole when communication is a bit of a struggle, and that’s when volleyball gets a little harder.”
You had a lot of pleas for heart and effort on Tuesday. Do you think your team responded well to that?
Moore: I hope. I hope. That’s what I try to instill in them all the time. I hope they take it to heart and try to play a little bit harder and put everything out on the line for each other.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
