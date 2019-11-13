Patrick County’s football team lost consecutive games to George Washington and Magna Vista in mid-October to drop to 3-5, making it look like the playoffs might have to wait for another year.
Head coach David Morrison said his team never lost its focus, though.
“We had our own destiny in our hands, and the kids really stepped up and took advantage of it,” Morrison said.
Wins against VHSL Class 3 Tunstall and Class 4 Halifax County to close the regular season brought the Cougars to 5-5 and earned them enough power points for the seventh seed in the VHSL Class 2 Region C playoffs.
“The win over Halifax was really big because we knew at that point there was no way we weren’t going to be in because it was such a big win,” Morrison said.
Patrick County will make its first playoff appearance since 2008 on Friday when the team goes on the road to face No. 2-seeded Radford High School at 7 p.m.
Radford is 8-2 this year with losses only to Richlands and Floyd County, two other Class 2 playoff teams. The Bobcats are also 5-0 at home this season.
Radford is scoring just under 35 points per game this season, while allowing opponents 13.4.
At 5-5, this is the best Patrick County team since the 2009 squad also went 5-5. Since then, the Cougars suffered four winless seasons and five seasons with two or fewer wins.
This is Morrison’s third year as head coach, but 10th overall as a member of the Patrick County coaching staff, giving him the unique position to see all the struggles and the eventual turnaround.
“From Day 1, everybody bought into the weight room and the process—showing up every day and grinding, putting in the time, and it’s really starting to pay off,” Morrison said. “It sometimes takes a few years before you see the results, but thankfully it’s starting to show up a little bit.”
Morrison said it’s been a complete team effort to end up in the playoffs, but he was quick to praise his defense’s efforts over the final games of the season. The Cougars took a safety on a punt against Halifax County but otherwise only allowed one touchdown.
“For the defense to only give up six points to that squad, they really stepped up,” Morrison said. “That unit has played so much better over the past three, four weeks. It’s pretty remarkable.”
Aside from the on-field improvements, Morrison credited his team for having a healthy mindset in the face of adversity.
“This group of young men has been very focused on getting the job done and staying on task, and we’re really proud of this group,” he said. “They really stepped up big for us.”
Kickoff in Radford is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
