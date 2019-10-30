DRY FORK—Tunstall’s dominant run through the Piedmont District reached its logical conclusion on Wednesday.
Matched against No. 2-seeded Magna Vista in the district’s championship, the top-seeded Trojans registered their 13th sweep of a Piedmont opponent in 14 tries, winning by set scores of 25-10, 25-18, 25-17. They claimed their second district title in three seasons.
“This is probably the best team I think Tunstall’s had in many years, that I can remember,” said senior Cathryn Estes, who notched 11 kills. “I think we’ve been together for so long, and we know how to work well together. It’s like a well-oiled machine, basically.”
With the district tournament behind them, the Trojans now turn their attention toward the Region 3D tournament, which starts next Tuesday against William Byrd.
The Warriors will face Abingdon next Tuesday as well in the same tournament.
In its third attempt to knock off Tunstall this season, Magna Vista was again the victim of a sweep.
“They pass well, they can attack and they’re very aggressive with their attack,” Warriors head coach Jessica France said. “This was just a fabulous season for them.”
Tunstall set the tone for the evening by racing to a 10-1 advantage to open the match. The set got more lopsided from there and ultimately ended with a 15-point margin.
Undeterred, the Warriors responded with a quick start of their own in the middle set, building a 7-1 lead behind some strong serving from Morgan Smith, who finished with two aces, five digs and four kills.
“That (lead) was due to Morgan’s serving, and (Tunstall) had a moment in their serve-receive where they were not passing as well,” France said. “We’re a better serving team this season than we have been in the past, and I think that did show at points tonight.”
The Trojans answered, however, and worked to create a tie at 10-10. The teams matched each other for the next 14 points, creating another tie at 17-17. Tunstall won the next point and was ahead for good, allowing just one point the rest of the set.
“Every now and then we’ll get lackadaisical and overconfident,” head coach Matt Beard said, “but if you call a timeout and get in their face a little bit, they snap right back. They want to win so they go hard. They don’t like to lose at all.”
Tunstall’s advantage was especially prevalent at the net, as the Trojans challenged a lot of shots at their highest point and found plenty of openings on offense.
“We don’t want to hit the blockers. We should be able to reach over and hit it over the blockers most of the time because I do have some jumpers,” Beard said. “We have some decent height, which is a rarity. I haven’t had that before.”
In the third set, the teams battled through the opening stages to force a deadlock at 8-8. Magna Vista blinked first as Tunstall won the next nine points to create some separation and, ultimately, finish off the sweep. Bassett, on Oct. 10, remains the only Piedmont opponent to win a set against the Trojans this season.
Tunstall junior setter Kinsley Stevens facilitated the offense with 31 assists. Brooklyn Owen tallied eight kills and two blocks, Cassidy Scarce added seven kills and five digs and Sarah Beth Marlowe added four kills and two blocks.
For Magna Vista, Mackenzie Hairston registered three kills, five blocks, 10 digs and an ace. Zariah Scales added 14 assists and 11 digs.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
