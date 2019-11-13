Tunstall senior Grant Elliott signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play baseball at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
“It’s a great feeling. I’m just soaking in the moment,” Elliott said. “It only happens once in people’s lives, and it’s something I’m thankful for.”
Elliott has played in the outfield and infield for the Trojans, but he had his best season as a junior, when he earned Class 3 All-State honors as a second baseman. In his career at Tunstall, he has hit .424 and shares the school record with 34 doubles. He is fifth in school history in career hits (98) and sixth in runs (88) entering his final season.
He expects to play in the outfield and be a utility player for the Braves, who play in the NCAA Division II Peach Belt Conference.
“It’s a great opportunity to pursue my dreams of playing college baseball,” Elliott said.
