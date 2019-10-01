FUQUA 3, CARLISLE 1
Carlisle’s volleyball team lost its sixth straight match Tuesday with a four-set loss to Fuqua at home, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21.
Cali Martin led the way with seven kills and three aces. Daisy Harris had seven kills, and Rachel Adkins had four kills. Alyson Gammons and three aces and 23 assists, and Amelia Monroe had 12 digs.
Carlisle falls to 5-8 on the year. They’ll take nine days off before heading on the road to Covenant on October 10 for a 4:30 p.m. contest.
MAGNA VISTA 3, HALIFAX 2
Magna Vista traveled to South Boston Tuesday night and came away with a five set win over Halifax, 21-25, 25-18, 25-9, 29-31, 15-6.
Morgan Smith had five aces, 37 digs, and 14 kills for the Warriors. Mackenzie Hairston had 20 digs, 10 kills, and two blocks. Elivia Harper had 20 assists and three aces. Zariah Scales had 24 assists, three assists, 36 digs, and six kills. Kaitlyn Viers had five kills and seven blocks.
The Warriors improve to 8-5 overall, 5-2 in the Piedmont District. They’ll take a week off before returning home to take on Martinsville next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
BASSETT 3, PATRICK COUNTY 0
Bassett picked up a home win over Patrick County in straight sets Tuesday, 25-20, 25-19, 31-29.
Tabitha Hall led Bassett with 12 digs. Allie Laine added 17 kills and four blocks. Makayla Rumley had seven kills, three aces, and five blocks. Sydney Martin had 20 assists, and Kaylee Keith had 10 assists.
Patrick County had 33 digs, 11 aces, 31 kills, and 28 assists as a team.
Bassett improves to 6-9 on the year. They’ll travel to Martinsville on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
Patrick County falls to 6-8 on the year. They’ll return home on Thursday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.