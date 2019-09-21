Rushing for 900 yards is considered a good season of football.
Patrick County’s Dae’Shawn Penn has reached that milestone in four games.
The Cougars junior running back ran for 284 yards Friday in a 28-14 win over North Stokes. Penn had 28 carries Friday, averaging just over 10 yards a touch. He added three touchdowns in the win.
Penn has raised his season total to 913 yards rushing in four games, and average of 228 per game. He’s ran for more than 200 yards twice.
The three touchdowns also brings his season total to nine. On Friday he scored from 45 yards out in the first quarter, 52 yards out in the second, and 13 yards out in the third.
Other notes from Friday’s games on the gridiron:
Cougars win in comebackPenn and Patrick County found themselves down 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Cougars’ defense went to work the rest of the way, holding North Stokes scoreless in the final three quarters.
Carson Merriman had 12 carries for 62 yards and scored a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Patrick County. Will Sprowl added 93 yards rushing on six carries, and Jonny Crowel had 22 yards on four carries.
The Cougars’ win was the fifth in five straight years over their North Carolina rivals.
Bengals win second straight
Penn wasn’t the only running back showing off on Friday. Bassett senior Kevon Smith had three touchdowns in the Bengals’ home win over Dan River.
Smith had 213 yards on 33 carries, a average of nearly 6.5 yards per touch.
Tied 7-7 at the half, Smith scored all three of his touchdowns in the second half to help Bassett to the comeback victory.
After allowing a Dan River touchdown in the first, Bassett tied the contest on a 15-yard touchdown from Jaricous Hairston to KeShaun Valentine in the second.
Hairston completed seven of 10 passes for 66 yards.
Bassett senior Lacey Flanagan, who plays on the girls soccer team, made the extra point on the Bengals final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Martinsville freshman QB finding comfortIt understandably can take time for a freshman quarterback tasked with running a new offense to find comfort in the backfield, but Martinsville freshman quarterback Rashaun Dickerson is starting to find his way.
Dickerson had two touchdowns Friday against Chatham, one for 54 yards, to senior receiver Jahil Martin late in the second quarter to help Martinsville cut into Chatham’s lead during Friday’s road loss.
Dickerson threw for 126 yards on 7-for-12 passing.
It was the second week in a row Dickerson connected with Martin for a touchdown.
Next weekAll four local teams will playing one another on Friday night. Martinsville (0-4) will travel to take on Magna Vista (3-1). Bassett (2-2) will go on the road to Stuart (2-2) to take on Patrick County.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276) 638-8801 ext. 241.
