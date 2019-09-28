Magna Vista got back in the win column for coach Joe Favero’s 100th career victory Friday night. Martinsville continues to struggle, and Bassett matched their win total from last year with a victory over Patrick County.
Here’s a bit of what went down on the football fields Friday night:
Scores
Magna Vista defeated Martinsville 62-0 in Ridgeway.
Bassett defeated Patrick County 25-16 in Stuart.
Warrior defense
A week after allowing a season-high 40 points to Franklin County, Magna Vista’s defense returned to where they were at the beginning of the season, with their first shutout of 2019 in a win over Martinsville.
The win was a true team effort for the Warriors defense. Tavion Gravely returned a recovered fumble for a touchdown. Trimon Holland had a fumble recovery and a sack. Freddie Roberts and Jordan Dodson each had an interception. LanTa Estes had a fumble recovery, and Dorian Green and Takoma Kidd each had a sack.
Magna Vista held Martinsville to just 51 total yards of offense.
The Warriors’ special teams helped the cause Friday. The final touchdown came on a punt return by Dekavis Preston.
Bengals defense continues to impress
A week after holding Dan River to -26 rushing yards, Bassett held Patrick County to 205 total yards of offense, all on the ground, Friday night. The Bengals didn’t allow Cougars quarterback Will Sprowl to complete any of his six pass attempts.
After allowing 42 points in Week 2, Bassett’s defense has held opponents to 12, 19, and 16 points in three straight games, all of which were victories.
Penn passes 1,000
Patrick County junior Dae’Shawn Penn went into Friday’s game needing 87 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for the season. He did just that on his worst rushing night of the year.
Penn ran for 101 yards on 21 carries to bring his season total to 1,014 yards.
Friday was just the second time this season Penn didn’t find the endzone.
The running back is averaging more than 10 yards per carry this season.
Kicker love
Both Patrick County and Bassett’s kickers made field goals Friday night. Cougars kicker Martin Morse was good from 25 yards out, and Bengals kicker Freddie Lopez was good from 27 yards.
Magna Vista kicker Cory Osborne was 8-for-9 on extra point attempts.
Stats
Magna Vista quarterback Dryus Hairston was 12-14 passing for 211 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers.
Isaac Ellison, Ty Grant, Louis Taylor, and Drew Santoemma each had touchdown catches. Grant had two catches for a team-high 79 yards. Santoemma and Tyler Johnson had four catches each for 45 and 44 yards, respectively.
Taylor ran for 74 yards on eight carries. He added two rushing touchdowns.
Kylan Brown had 54 yards rushing on four carries for the Warriors, and added a 22-yard touchdown.
Ja’Ricous Hairston threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Bassett. The freshman was 3-for-7 passing for 86 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He added 37 yards rushing on eight carries.
Hairston’s touchdown pass was for 69-yards to Demetrius Gill, who finished the night catching all three of his quarterback’s completed passes.
Kevon Smith had 17 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals.
Will Sprowl rushed for 59 yards and had a 52-yard touchdown run for the Cougars. Carson Merriman added 35 yards rushing and had a 3-yard touchdown run.
Quotes
Favero on win No. 100 — “I’m proud. Proud of the whole organization we’ve been able to put together over here. Most of my staff has been with me for all 100 wins. That’s what it takes. A group of guys doing it together. We’ve cycled through a lot of kids and had a lot of fun with a whole bunch of them.
“Getting the kids to buy in and doing what you ask them to do probably has been the biggest factor for us. I’m proud of those kids. A whole lot of them have come through. They just buy in and play very selfless football and do what it takes to win games.”
Favero on Friday’s win and moving forward — “I thought we played really well. We’ve done that a couple of times this year. We’ve just got to continue to be consistent. I told the team Game 1 we played like this, Game 2 did not. Game 3 we played like this, 4 not. So we have 5 here, played great again. What’s going to happen Game 6? So that’s a challenge to these kids. We’ve just got to stay mentally focused and get better every week.”
Martinsville head coach Bobby Martin on Friday’s loss — “We struggled all along. They just, they out-coached us, they outplayed us. There isn’t a whole lot to stay. I still love my guys and we’re going to keep working.”
Martin on moving forward — “We have got to develop a weight lifting program that is real so we can compete with people. It’s got to really be a serious deal to keep competing. It isn’t Xs and Os. We’ve got to get bigger, faster, and stronger. We’ll continue to work on it. We started working on that a few weeks ago. We can’t wait till next year. We’ve got to start now and we’ve got to really develop our weight lifting program, and everybody has to get on in.”
Next week
Magna Vista improves to 4-1 on the season. They’ll go on the road to Tunstall next Friday for a 7 p.m. contest.
Martinsville falls to 0-5 on the year. They’ll return home on Friday to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.
Bassett improves to 3-2 on the year. They’ll return home on Friday to take on Halifax County at 7 p.m.
Patrick County falls to 2-3 on the year. They’ll go on the road to Martinsville on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
