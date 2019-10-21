Jonathon Lazaro of Woolwine and Elizabeth Warriner took the top prizes Saturday in the Apple Dumpling Festival 5K in Stuart.
More than 100 runners traversed the Mayo River Rail Trail, which Lazaro covered in 20 minutes flat. Warriner finished in 27:37.
RJ Scott in 20:10 and Mark Joyce of Bassett in 21:13 followed Lazaro.
Sybil Slate in 28:28 was second among women, and Eden Nickelson in 29:26 was third.
Many of the runners were under the age of 12, and some came from Martinsville, Floyd, Pinnacle, N.C., and Aberdeen, N.C.
