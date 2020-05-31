On a Saturday morning in early April, Roger Robinson woke up and prepared for a race that was to start precisely at 8 a.m.
His friends went outside, started their clocks, and started the same 5-kilometer race at the exact same time, even though for them it was 4 p.m.
The three men raced each other for 3.1 miles, despite the fact they were all 8,000 miles apart.
At a time when people are forced to keep their social distance, a recent race in Martinsville brought together runners from all over the globe, from New Zealand to New York to running trails throughout Southern Virginia.
Miles in Martinsville canceled its 10th annual Martinsville Half Mile and 5K because of the coronavirus pandemic. That could have been the end of the organization’s race season, until an idea struck race director Brad Kinkema.
Miles in Martinsville has always had a virtual option for its half marathon, because there are typically people who either aren’t able to make it to town on race day or who like to volunteer for the actual race. The virtual run allows people to run on the same half marathon course and send in their GPS data.
Kinkema’s idea was to expand the virtual option for the 2020 race and allow runners to run any 5K or half marathon distance, send in their GPS data, and get a t-shirt and medal the same as they would on the day of the actual race. Not only did this allow Miles in Martinsville to use the awards and gifts they’d already purchased, but it also gave runners a chance to feel like they were part of the half marathon, even if they couldn’t all meet up to do it together.
Joe Philpott, who does race promotion and marketing for Miles in Martinsville, said at first he wasn’t sure the virtual race would be of interest to runners. He was wrong. Nearly 90 people ended up running, split between half marathon and 5K competitors.
“Everyone was kind of down at that point,” Philpott said. “All these cancellations were starting to hit with regards to races, schools, you name it. Everything in the world was getting shut down.
“But as it turns out, runners are kind of weird, and they’re going to go out and run anyway. If you’re depressed, you go out and run. If you’re not feeling well, you go out and run. It doesn’t make any difference. So what happens is people kind of used that as a vent for their frustrations and we had a good group of people that did it and everyone seemed to have a lot of fun with it.”
Reaching down under
One of Philpott’s first calls with an invitation to the virtual race was to Robinson, a longtime friend and a well-known name in the racing world, having set masters marathon records at both Boston and New York.
Robinson currently lives in Wellington, New Zealand, but even though he’s 80 he wasn’t going to turn down the chance to get in another race, even if he was on the other side of the world. He called two of his friends, 73-year-old Dennis Moore and 81-year-old Norman Goluskin, both in New Paltz, N.Y.,, and they hatched a plan.
Robinson’s wife, racing legend Kathrine Switzer, got Moore and Goluskin on the phone at 8 a.m. New Zealand time — 4 p.m. in New York — and she served as the race referee, telling all three runners to go, and following Robinson while someone else followed Moore and Goluskin to keep the 3.1-mile race fair.
“I knew that they needed some incentive, so I had the idea that we would have an actual race,” Robinson said. “So we had an actual race, but in two different hemispheres.
“It added a real buzz to it… I love the drama of a real race and it gave the sense of that drama. I was imagining Norman would be closing on me if I slowed down. It made it more of a race instead of just going out and doing a time trial.”
And even from opposite sides of the globe, the trio raced like they never had before. Moore ran the best 5K time of his life, and he was third among all who competed in the virtual 5K. Robinson ran his best time since having knee-replacement surgery.
Camaraderie from afar
They were even able to share a moment to laugh among friends postrace, just like they would if they were together.
“Running alone, I enjoy that, and of course that’s what I’m doing at the moment every day, but it’s also great to have the company to train with people and on race days to have the sense of a whole community,” Robinson said. “Everyone gets together, and they’ve all got one purpose and everybody is friendly and supportive. It’s a wonderful community.”
Robinson said his hope is that other race organizations around the globe can embrace virtual racing, not only to provide people with that sense of community but to also keep the sport alive. In the coming weeks and months, however long social distancing continues, he think organizers will continue to experiment with the typical race format to find what works in our new spread out world.
“Our sport is desperately trying to survive, and people who put races on, like Joe, they’re in for losing a lot of money,” Robinson said. “I would like runners as far as they possibly can to do these virtual things so it enables these race organizing businesses to survive.”
Robinson not only has his own plans to run Martinsville’s 5K next year, he’s found even more friends in Christ Church, New Zealand, and Woodstock, N.Y., who also want to get in on the virtual fun.
“It shows I think that sports, like a lot of other activities, are starting to show some ingenuity at coping with this crisis,” he said, “And people will find ways of making it work until we can get back to normal.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.