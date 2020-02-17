When the Martinsville Mustangs open the season on Memorial Day weekend, fans will be sure to notice many changes both on the field and around it.
Greg Suire, the new president of the Mustangs, said Monday that one of the biggest goals of his team to is make improvements to Hooker Field. He said he’s not ready to release all of the plans for upgrades this summer, but some of those improvements should be noticeable from Day 1.
“There will be a very aggressive process in place for 2020, and fans can see our two-and three-year vision as well of what the field will look like,” Suire said.
Martinsville will be the third Coastal Plain League team over which Suire has presided. He began with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms 20 years ago and added the Wilson Tobs in 2011. Suire pointed to his success in transforming not just those teams but the facilities and the persona of the teams.
The HiToms have hosted teams such as Team USA, Team Japan and Chinese Taipei, national regionals in the NCAA Division II tournament, high school state championships and NCAA Division I games.
His said his hope is to bring that same prominence for the Mustangs and Hooker Field as well.
“We want to be the center of baseball in Southwest Virginia. When people think of baseball in Southwest Virginia, specifically amateur baseball, they think of one place — Hooker Field,” Suire said. “We’ve done that in High Point-Thomasville. When people think of baseball in the Triad, from an amateur level, they think of Finch Field.”
Suire takes over as president of the Mustangs after the Coastal Plain League had control of the team last year. The CPL’s management contract with the team expired last August.
Suire said he hopes to release more information about immediate plans for Hooker Field in the next 30 days. The field and Mustangs are both still owned by the city of Martinsville, and the city will make the final decisions on any improvements made.
Suire said his team has just been giving the city suggestions, and he said the city has been great about working with them on their vision.
“Sometimes it’s nice to have a fresh set of eyes to walk in and say, ‘Here’s what I see,’” Suire said. “Not only what I see but, more importantly, here’s the feedback I hear from a thousand millennials. The 50 kids on the rosters of the 15 CPL sister teams. What are they saying about our community?”
The city of Martinsville received a more than $400,000 grant from the Harvest Foundation in December meant to replace the restrooms and concession stand with new facilities, the Bulletin reported. Half of the amount is a loan or “program-related investment” that will be paid back to the foundation over time.
Suire said his group is also working with private donors to fund projects that will “instantly beautify” Hooker Field this summer.
While he said changes will be small in the beginning, the plan is for improvements to be made incrementally, and changes for this summer will be noticeable.
“We are actively and aggressively working with partners,” Suire said. “Changing the aesthetics of the field is a goal of ours. That takes time, but you will see some noticeable changes and upgrades this year at Hooker Field.”
The Mustangs will play their home opener on May 24.
