Magna Vista got revenge, and moved on in the playoffs in the process, defeating rival Bassett 36-7 Friday night at "The Hole" in Ridgeway.
After getting shutout in the first half of a 16-12 road loss to Bassett last week, the Warriors knew they needed a quick start against the Bengals Friday night. Magna Vista's first drive lasted 19 plays and finished with a 1-yard touchdown run by Dryus Hairston to take a quick 7-0 lead.
After forcing a 3-and-out by the Bengals on the next drive, Magna Vista's Michael Hairston blocked Bassett's punt to give the Warriors first-and-goal from the 6-yard line. Warriors senior Louis Hairston ran into the end zone on the next play.
Magna Vista led 14-0 after one quarter.
The Warriors added to the lead late in the second quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Cory Osborne.
Just before halftime the Warriors struck again. Quarterback Dryus Hairston found receiver Ty Grant on back-to-back plays of 22 and 35 yards for a touchdown with less than a minute left in the second quarter.
Magna Vista led 23-0 at the half.
The Warriors' offense was able to keep moving the chains, but it was Magna Vista's defense that was the difference maker Friday night. The Warriors held Bassett to just 31 total yards of offense, and -8 yards rushing.
Midway through the third quarter, a bad snap by the Bengals ended up in the endzone. The fumble was recovered by Magna Vista senior Logan George to extend the lead to 30-0.
Warriors sophomore Rion Martin intercepted a Ja'Ricous Hairston pass later in the quarter.
The Bengals got on the board for the first time on their first drive of the fourth quarter. After a blocked punt gave Bassett 1st-and-goal from the 10-yard line, three plays later Ja'Ricous Hairston found Keshaun Valentine in the corner of the endzone for a 14-yard touchdown.
Magna Vista took the points right back on the following drive. Quarterback Freddie Roberts found Ty Grant for a 26-yard pass, and two plays later Roberts ran into the endzone for a 7-yard touchdown.
Dryus Hairston finished 9-for-19 passing for 161 yards, and had two total touchdowns on the night. Roberts led the Warriors with 30 yards rushing on five carries. Grant had four catches for 92 yards, and Tyler Johnson had four catches for 74 yards.
Ja'Ricous Hairston was 6-for-16 passing for 38 yards and a touchdown. Valentine had four catches for nine yards, and Demetrius Gill had one catch for 20 yards.
Magna Vista (8-3) moves on to the Region 3D semifinals. They'll travel to Roanoke to take on Northside (8-3) next Friday.
Bassett finishes the season 5-6.
Magna Vista 36, Bassett 7
Scoring Summary:
1st quarter
MVHS 3:25 - D. Hairston 1 run (C. Osborne kick good)
MVHS 1:26 - L. Taylor 6 run (C. Osborne kick good)
2nd quarter
MVHS 3:34 - C. Osborne 30 kick
MVHS 0:56 - T. Grant 35 pass from D. Hairston (C. Osborne kick good)
3rd quarter
MVHS 6:58 - L. George fumble recovery (C. Osborne kick good)
4th quarter
BHS 9:23 - K. Valentine 14 pass from J. Hairston (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 5:10 - F. Roberts 7 run (C. Osborne kick no good)
Bassett
Rushing: K. Smith 10/21; S. Walker-Muse 5/2; T. Cline 1/-4; J. Hairston 8/-27
Passing: J. Hairston 6/16, 39 yds, TD, INT; K. Smith 0-1
Receiving: D. Gill 2/17; K. Valentine 3/13, TD; T. Cline 1/9
Magna Vista
Rushing: F. Roberts 5/30, TD; D. Hairston 9/23, TD; L. Taylor 9/16, TD; T. Johnson 3/11; K. Brown 5/10; D. Santoemma 1/9; I. Neal 2/7; A. Hylton 1/-9
Passing: D. Hairston 9/19, 161, TD, INT; F. Roberts 1/1, 26
Receiving: T. Grant 4/92, TD; T. Johnson 4/74; F. Roberts 2/21
