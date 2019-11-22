Magna Vista saw its football season come to an end Friday night in Roanoke with a 27-6 loss to Northside in the second round of the Region 3D playoffs.
Northside scored rushing touchdowns of 30 and 20 yards to build a 13-0 lead in the first half.
The Warriors' lone touchdown came just before halftime. Dekavis Preston picked off a Sidney Webb pass to give Magna Vista possession on the Vikings' 40-yard line. Dryus Hairston found Isaac Ellison for an 11-yard pass, and Drew Santoemma for a 27-yard connection, and then he ran into the endzone from eight yards out to go into the half trailing 13-7.
After Magna Vista went 3-and-out on the first possession of the second half, Northside extended their lead on an eight play, 78-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Christian Fisher.
Fisher found the endzone for a third time at the start of the fourth quarter. A bad snap on a Magna Vista punt set up first-and-goal from the 5-yard line, and Fisher ran in for the 27-6 lead.
Louis Taylor led the Warriors with 13 yards rushing on five carries. Taylor suffered an ankle injury late in the game and was unable to return for the Warriors.
Magna Vista had -27 yards rushing in the contest.
Hairston was 12-for-26 passing for 128 yards with two interceptions. Second quarterback Freddie Roberts was 3-for-6 passing for 54 yards.
Drew Santoemma had four catches for 68 yards. Ty Grant had three for 43 yards, and Isaac Ellison had two for 41 yards.
Fisher led Northside with 128 yards rushing on 19 carries. Quarterback Sidney Webb was 8-for-16 passing for 147 yards.
Magna Vista ends the season 8-4.
Northside (9-3) will travel to Lord Botetourt on Friday for the Region 3D championship.
