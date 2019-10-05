The definition of a total team effort came to realization Friday night for the Magna Vista Warriors. In total, seven different Warriors recorded a touchdown that propelled the team to a 56-3 blowout road win over the Tunstall Trojans in a key Piedmont District matchup.
"Typically, when we had a good week of practice we play really well," said Warriors head coach Joe Favero. "Our focus was there and I thought our execution was there and we played hard."
Magna Vista kept their foot on the throttle in the first half and didn't let off. The Warriors managed to put up six touchdowns and 42 points, 21 points each in the first and second quarters. Magna Vista running back Louis Taylor was responsible for two of the six first half touchdowns. The first on a 3-yard run and the other a 30-yard run that opened the game wider for Magna Vista in the second quarter. Taylor would wind up recording 10 carries for 100 yards.
Two of the Warriors' six first half touchdowns closed out the first and second quarters. Warriors quarterback Dryus Hairston connected to wideout Ty Grant on a deep 36-yard pass with 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Magna Vista's sixth touchdown, which ended the half, came in bizarre fashion. Following an interception by Tunstall's Grant Elliott that ended the Warriors' drive near the goal line, the Trojans set up shop just past the 1-yard line. Tunstall quarterback Dylan Burnette fumbled the ball in the Trojans' own endzone, and it was recovered by Warriors linebacker Logan George for a touchdown with six seconds remaining in the half.
Magna Vista would score two rushing touchdowns in the second half to put the game out of reach.
Hairston would finish the game going 9-for-14 passing for 127 yards with two passing touchdowns and one interception. He would also rush for 33 yards on six carries.
As a team, the Warriors would combine for 31 carries for 243 yards rushing.
Cory Osborne was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra point attempts for the Warriors.
Tunstall's rushing core was the complete opposite of what Magna Vista accomplished. The Trojans had four players with negative yardage. This would affect the team's overall rushing total to finish the night with -6 yards.
Offensively, Burnette would go 8-for-18 with 58 yards passing.
Receiving wise, Will Blackwell caught four passes on eight attempts for 45 yards. The Trojans' only score of the game was a field goal from kicker Thomas Barker in the first quarter.
Magna Vista will have a bye next week. After their bye week, they will play at home versus district rival Patrick County.
Tunstall will be back at home against Bassett for their homecoming week Friday night. Game time is at 7 p.m.
Magna Vista 53, Tunstall 3
Warrior touchdowns:
1st quarter:
6:03 - D. Hairston 7 run (Osborne kick good)
3:05 - L. Taylor 3 run (Osborne kick good)
0:06 - T. Grant 36 pass from D. Hairston (Osborne kick good)
2nd quarter:
5:55 - L. Taylor 30 run (Osborne kick good)
3:26 - I. Ellison 3 pass from D. Hairston (Osborne kick good)
0:22 - L. George fumble recovery run (Osborne kick good)
3rd quarter:
5:50 - D. Preston 15 run (Osborne kick good)
0:50 - F. Roberts 3 run (Osborne kick good)
Magna Vista stats:
Rushing:
L. Taylor 10/100, 2TD; K. Brown 2/3; D. Hairston 6/33, TD; A. Hylton 1/10; D. Preston 2/19, TD; T. Martin 2/2; T. Johnson 1/20; D. Santoemma 2/18; F. Roberts 3/24, TD; J. Foster 2/14
Passing:
D. Hairston 9/14, 127 yards, 2TD, INT
Receiving:
T. Johnson 3/15; D. Santoemma 1/9; T. Grant 2/59, TD; I. Ellison 3/44, TD
