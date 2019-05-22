Now the Warriors will attempt to keep the success going in the Region 3D tourney, with all four teams just two wins away from a state tournament berth.
GIRLS SOCCER
No. 3 Magna Vista vs. No. 6 Abingdon
Friday, 6 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex
While the Magna Vista boys soccer team takes on Cave Spring at Smith River Sports Complex Friday night, the girls (13-5) will be one field over hosting their own opening round contest in the Region 3D tournament against Abington (9-4-3).
Two seasons ago, the Warriors were barely able to score one goal per game, let alone pick up wins. The new regime of head coach Wes Lewis and assistant Jody Reece has completely turned the program around in just two seasons, and now the team will host its first ever regional tournament game.
The Warriors’ five losses this season came against two teams – Bassett three times and Franklin County twice. Other than that, Magna Vista has taken care of business at home, on the road, in the district and out of it.
Abingdon hasn’t lost a game since April 15, a 1-0 loss at Battle High School. Since then, the Falcons are 5-0-2. Prior to that, they started the season 0-2-1, and were 4-3-1 at the time of their last loss.l
The Warriors’ attack has accounted for 88 goals in 18 games this season, nearly five per match. On the other end, the defense has allowed 30 goals, just under two per match. The Warriors played the final week of the season without starting goalkeeper Allie Perez due to injury, but the team expects her to be cleared to return to action for Friday’s match.
On the other side, Abingdon has a much lower-scoring attack, scoring just 29 goals in 16 games, but the defense is stout with just 21 goals allowed this season.
SOFTBALL
No. 4 Magna Vista vs. No. 5 Staunton River
Thursday, 5:30 p.m. at Magna Vista High School.
Magna Vista (13-8) had its trouble against the top teams in the Piedmont District. The Warriors lost all three matchups against Region 3D top seed Tunstall, but split two matchups each with No. 2 Halifax County and No. 3 Franklin County.
The Warriors’ bats helped bring home nearly eight runs per game. While pitcher Caillie Smith had her ups and downs in the circle, her and the rest of the pitching staff held teams to just under five runs per game this season.
Staunton River (14-11) lost to Lord Botetourt, the No. 2 seed in the Region 3D tournament, in the Blue Ridge District championship game last week. The Golden Eagles had one common opponent with Magna Vista this season, Franklin County, who the Eagles topped 12-3 in Rocky Mount back in late March.
The Blue Ridge District is one of the toughest in the state, so Staunton River is just as battle tested, if not more, than Magna Vista is at this point. They’re scoring 6.88 runs per game, while allowing just under 4.
It’s been a roller-coaster season for Magna Vista, but still one of the best they’ve had in quite some time in Ridgeway. They’ve struggled some down the stretch, but most of that came on the road. They hope that coming back home tonight will help reignite what has been a potent attack in all areas of the game.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 4 Magna Vista vs. No. 5 Cave Spring
Friday, 6 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex
Magna Vista (12-6-1) fell in the Piedmont District title game 4-1 against unbeaten Martinsville, the top seed in the Region 2C tournament. On Friday night at 6 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex, the Warriors will host Cave Spring (10-7-2) in the opening round of the Region 3D tournament.
The Warriors began the season with five straight wins, and won seven of their first eight matches. Of their six losses this season, three came against Martinsville, one came on the road at Tunstall with a backup goalkeeper, one at Franklin County, and another at Patrick County, a 1-0 defeat on the road against the No. 6 team in Region 3D.
The Warriors got their revenge against the Eagles in the PD tournament semifinals before falling to a red-hot Martinsville team in the final.
Magna Vista’s scored just over two goals per game (2.4), while only allowing 1.5 goals per game. On the other side, Cave Spring (10-7-2) scored right at two goals per game and allowed one goal fewer (28) than Magna Vista did this season in the same amount of games.
It’s a four vs. five matchup, so it’s expected to be close, and the stats show that it likely will be. Following the loss to the Bulldogs Friday night, head coach John Athey said he hopes his team uses the rivalry defeat as motivation for the next round, so expect the Warriors to come out swinging.
BASEBALL
No. 8 Magna Vista at No. 1 Abingdon
Thursday, 6 p.m. at Abingdon High School
The Warriors finished the season with an 8-12 record after an up-and-down campaign under first-year coach Sam Suite. The record was good enough to sneak into the Region 3D tournament, but now Magna Vista will travel to face the 2018 VHSL Class 3 runners-up, Abingdon (20-2) in Thursday’s opening round game.
The Falcons won the Mountain 7 District championship last week in come-from-behind fashion, while Magna Vista was eliminated from the Piedmont District tournament in the first round against rival Bassett.
The Warriors limped a bit down the stretch, losing four of the last five games, but three of those losses came against Tunstall, Franklin County and Halifax County, all teams with state championship aspirations of their own. The Warriors did take down Franklin County on May 7.
Magna Vista scores just over five runs per game this season, while allowing seven runs per game. It will take a near-perfect game for the Warriors to pull off the upset, but win or lose Magna Vista will get a good taste of where they hope to be in the future.