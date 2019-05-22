One of the perks of an historic season is the breaks it allows.
Martinsville’s boys soccer team’s unbeaten run through the regular season and Piedmont District tournament – going 17-0-2 – was enough to give the Bulldogs the No. 1 seed in the Region 2C tournament, and a bye in the first round.
The bye meant Martinsville had 10 days off between their last game, a 4-1 win over Magna Vista in the Piedmont District championship, and their postseason opener Monday night at home against the winner of James River and Radford.
And that week off couldn’t have come at a better time, with the bulk of the Bulldogs’ starters set to graduate on Saturday.
Now the attention turns from racking up wins in the regular season to continue to do nothing but win in the next rounds. Here’s a look at the upcoming postseason for Martinsville, as well as region tournament openers for the Bulldogs’ baseball and girls soccer teams.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 1W Martinsville vs. No. 4W Radford/No. 5W James River winner
Monday, 6 p.m. at Martinsville High School
Unlike other regions, Region 2C is all-in, meaning all 11 teams in the region qualify for the postseason. Martinsville is one of five teams with a first round tournament bye, and is also one of two unbeaten squads.
On the west side of the bracket, Martinsville will face the winner of Radford (10-7) and James River (6-9). Radford is riding a five game winning streak into the postseason, and has two victories over the Knights so far this season, 3-0 on May 9, and 7-1 on May 15.
James River has struggled after starting the season 4-2, losing six of their last eight games.
The east side of the 2C bracket features fellow unbeaten No. 1 Nelson County (18-0) which plays the winner of No. 4 Appomattox (5-11) and No. 5 (2-12-1). No. 2 seed on the east, Dan River (10-4-1) will take on No. 3 Buckingham (8-4-2).
If Martinsville gets past its first round game, they’ll switch sides and take on the lower seed in the east. The Bulldogs will need to win just two games to qualify for the VHSL Class 2 state tournament. The soonest they could see Nelson County is the region championship game, so, if both teams make it that far, the matchup of unbeatens won’t have a bearing on the state tournaments.
Martinsville comes into the region tournament having scored at least four goals in their final five games of the season. The Bulldogs have scored two goals or fewer just four times in 19 games this season.
Martinsville has scored 74 goals this season (3.89/game) while allowing just 23 (1.2/game). Bulldogs sophomore keeper Michael Devorra has six shutouts in goal this season.
BASEBALL
No. 6W Martinsville at No. 3W Floyd County
Thursday, 5 p.m. at Floyd County High School
Martinsville is trying to get the program up and running with first-year co-head coaches Robbie Divers and Mike Duffy, a longtime assistant with the program. The Bulldogs saw improvements in spurts this season, holding leads late into games before letting them slip late. That’s part of the learning curve the program is experiencing.
The Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season with a 9-3 win at home over G.W.-Danville, finally getting that monkey of a first win off their backs. The Bulldogs (1-18) will hit the road for the opening round of the Region 2C tournament tonight against Floyd County (10-9-1) at 5 p.m. The Buffaloes had Patrick County as a common opponent with Martinsville this season, and Floyd defeated the Cougars 4-3 and then played to a 5-5 tie early this season.
Martinsville hopes to end the season with a strong showing, whether in a win or a loss, to continue moving in the right direction heading into 2020.
GIRLS SOCCER
No. 5W Martinsville at No. 4W Glenvar
Thursday, 5:30 p.m. at Glenvar High School
Martinsville’s girls soccer team will open Region 2C play on the road at Glenvar, facing an 8-6-2 Highlanders squad. The Bulldogs have struggled to just two wins this season, both of which came against Patrick County. Martinsville won 5-0 on April 10, and 5-4 on April 18.
The Bulldogs (2-14) have scored 14 goals this season, while allowing 71.
Glenvar comes into the game having scored 24 goals in 16 games (1.5/game) while allowing 15 (0.93/game.) The Highlanders defense has carried them this season, with five shutouts and only three games this season in which they’ve allowed two or more goals. Two of those games have come against Region No. 1 seed Radford (12-2-1), who will play the winner of Martinsville/Glenvar on Monday.