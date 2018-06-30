Martinsville native Ramey running around the world
To say that former Martinsville star Nick Ramey is doing big things in the track world would be an understatement.
Ramey, who went to Martinsville Middle and High School through his freshman year, now lives in Snellville, Georgia, where he competes with the Flight400 track club. Since the start of 2018, Ramey, who will be a senior at Brookwood High School in Snellville this fall, has competed in meets at Liberty University in Lynchburg, New York, Atlanta, and the Bahamas. Most recently, he competed in the USA Track and Field World Juniors Qualifier in Bloomington, Indiana for a spot on the USA U-20 national team.
He finished fifth in the 400 meter dash at the Bloomington meet, earning him a spot on the USA National Team and a trip to Tampere, Finland this month to compete in the World Championships.
While Ramey won’t be competing in the individual 400 meter dash, he’s got a spot on the 4x400 relay pool, and hopes to run the relay in Finland.
“My biggest accomplishment I believe is making the U.S. team,” Ramey said by phone earlier this week. “I get to represent the USA and I get to compete at the World Championships, so I think that’s pretty cool.
“I haven’t actually put on the uniform yet but I’m pretty sure it’s going to be amazing.”
Ramey started running track in 8th grade at Martinsville Middle School, where he also played basketball. He focused on both during his freshman year, but quickly realized that the sport he started just as a way to stay in shape for basketball was where his talents lied.
He placed second at the VHSL Group 2A State Meet in the 400 as a freshman, and was ranked No. 10 nationally for his class.
“That’s when I found out I was going to be something, or pretty good at it and that’s when I started taking it a little more seriously,” he said.
Ramey’s family moved to Georgia in October of 2016, though he still has a brother, Delano, and sister, Nicole, as well as grandparents Charles and Geraldine King who still live in Martinsville.
Prior to the move, Ramey had gone down to Georgia for a practice with Flight400, and already had a spot on the team. Flight400 is a youth track program coached by Andre Oliver that has helped other elite runners not just compete at the collegiate level, but around the world as well.
Ramey competes in both the 200 and 400, and while he said he likes the 200 better, the 400 is where he truly shines on the track. His personal best time of 46.20 was faster than each one of the VHSL outdoor track state champions in the event this past spring.
The 400 isn’t for the faint of heart either. It’s often times considered the toughest running event in track, mostly due to the mental toll it takes on athletes.
“It’s a very tough event. It’s considered the longest sprint,” Ramey said. “Some people consider it mid-distance, some people consider it a sprint, but if you run it like a sprint it’s going to hurt. Afterwards your legs hurt, just tired and tight… It’s just a very hard event. The feeling you can’t really explain, you have to experience it for yourself.
“My coach, he told me at the USA trials before the race that he believes it’s 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. If you have the mental ability it should be able to help you compete at a higher level. And I believe the same thing. If you believe you can do something I believe you can accomplish your goals.”
Running in Finland will be Ramey’s second time competing outside of the U.S. He ran with the National Scholastic Athletic Foundation in the Bahamas just a few weeks ago. Getting the chance to travel around the world and compete while meeting new people and gaining new friendships is what Ramey said he likes best about the sport.
“High school meets, most of the time I’ve raced these people my whole life or I’ve raced them a few times and usually at these meets we have the same culture and same accent,” he said. “I usually like to talk to my competitors before a race so before I went to the Bahamas I was talking to the athletes and seeing what they do for fun and things like that, so just seeing how things are different between the U.S. and the Bahamas or the U.S. and other countries I compete against.”
He said he’s mostly excited about running against some of the fastest teenagers in the world, as well as seeing and experiencing a different culture.
“And seeing what the food is like,” he said. “I want to see how the food taste.”
Not long after Ramey returns from Finland he’ll start his senior year of high school. He said he’s still undecided on college, and plans to take some visits this fall. So far, he’s unsure if he’ll stay south in Georgia or return closer to his hometown for college. Ultimately, it will come down the best fit academically.
“My parent always told me academics first and sports second so I’m looking for the best academic school and the best program for me and the best program for me that fits my major,” he said.
That choice will come later though. For now, Ramey is focusing on his first trip to Europe, and the hope of many more international meets in his future.
“Every meet I meet someone new. You gain a lot of friendships from track and field,” he said. “It might hurt during the race and a little bit after the race but it always pays off in the end. The work pays off.”
