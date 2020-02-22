Growing up in gymnastics, Martinsville senior Tanner Ingram learned all about tumbling.
He used to dazzle his friends showing off the moves he learned on the diving boards at the pool, performing reverse somersaults and double flips, among others, to show off his athleticism and training.
“I’ve always been a person that likes to go the pool and show off my dives that I can do in front of everybody. That’s how I usually show people,” Ingram said.
Earlier this week, Ingram dazzled the judges at the VHSL Class 2 state diving championship, breaking a school record and finishing second in the state for a second straight years.
Ingram scored 362.95 points, besting his own state score from last year by more than 100 points. Ingram and Bulldogs coach Lynn Murphy agreed Wednesday’s state meet was the best the senior has dove in his career.
“I can’t even begin to say how proud I am of Tanner,” Murphy said. “He looked good at the beginning of the year but he looked way better at the end of the season. I can tell the strides that he made and the improvements that he made.”
Ingram did gymnastics until he was in middle school, and excelled the most with tumbling, which is part of the reason Murphy recruited him to give diving a try.
Going from the mat to the board was a pretty seamless transition, and Ingram said he’s found that that background has helped him in the sport over others who didn’t grow up learning how to do twists and flips.
Ingram found that diving, too, brings less fear than gymnastics.
“There is a fear because you don’t want to like smack your back or do a belly flop because that really hurts but other than that there’s really no fear because the water, it can’t hurt you, but in gymnastics there is a fear because the ground is hard and if you fall it will hurt a lot and you might get injured,” he said.
With the only indoor diving board for Ingram to practice being at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, preparations in the final week before states meant mostly working at home. Ingram changed his approach to his dives, the way he walks up and hurdles into his jump, in the final week, putting in quite a bit of time simply running and jumping on the floor at his house.
“Changing little things is hard, breaking habits is hard but he was able to do that to better himself and that takes work outside of practice so we can tell he put in some time outside of practice just working on his approach at home and that kind of thing,” Murphy said.
Creating a diving routine from scratch is especially difficult when starting a program. Each judge has their own opinion on dives, and most don’t usually give feedback to coaches or competitors.
Murphy and the Bulldogs assistants found official judging books online and tried to learn as best they could how to coach the perfect dives, and she said Ingram was good at taking the time to learn the intricacies.
"It’s hard to help someone improve when you don’t know what someone else sees is wrong. Because certain judges will just nitpick certain things and you don’t know what’s going through their mind,” Murphy said. “In swimming, if a kid gets DQ’d you get a slip that says exactly what they did wrong, but in diving it’s all up to the judge’s opinion and what they see and how they feel about it. And that’s hard to correct. It’s a lot of little nitpicky things and Tanner started to zero in on some of those.”
That doesn’t mean the state championship wasn't nerve-wracking. Ingram has been swimming for five years, so he’s used to going head-to-head against his competition at the same time. In diving, though, all eyes are on the one person performing the dive, which brings its own pressure.
While the state championship could bring its own fear and nerves, it was actual a calm day for the Bulldog.
“The most difficult part is definitely the mental aspects,” Ingram said. “I get really nervous a lot of times when there’s a lot of people watching and everybody at the pool gets quiet and they’re all just watching you.
“Usually like in the past I’ve been nervous but that day I wasn’t really that nervous because I knew if I just went out there and dove the best I could that’s all I could do.”
Despite the lack of nerves, though, even he was surprised just how well he did, and more surprised he broke the school record.
“I think it was the best I ever dove. It was the best I ever felt about diving,” Ingram said.
“That was the best that he has ever dove. We were excited for him,” Murphy said. “He was really happy with his performance and so were we. He even added a new dive in late and some of the ones that were shaky all year he nailed… We’re just really impressed with how he did because the changes we were trying to make he took in stride and made it happen. He looked really good going off the board."
Martinsville’s diving program is in just its second year, but the Bulldogs have found other schools are trying to follow suit by starting their own programs. After Martinsville was the only school to qualify for states last year, divers from five schools were represented at Class 2 states this season.
Ingram hopes that others at Martinsville see his success and decide to give the sport a try. The Bulldogs have just one diver from this season returning next year.
“It’s growing. Between last year and this year you can tell it’s growing,” Murphy said. “So we just hope that (2019 state champion) Wilson (Bowles) and Tanner laid the foundation and we want to keep it rolling. That’s our goal.”
“I would recommend that people try it,” Ingram said. “Go and try it and see if you like it because it’s a really fun sport to do and if you get the hang of it you can maybe to go states like I did.”
In the meantime, while Ingram doesn’t have plans to try to dive in college, he’ll always have the flips and twists he learned to show off to his friends whenever a diving board is close by.
