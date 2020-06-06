John Hunter Nemechek’s fondness for Martinsville Speedway started early.
He made his professional racing debut at The Paperclip in 2013, when at just 16 years old he placed 16th in a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race.
In a dozen starts at Martinsville in the Truck Series, Nemechek secured an average finish of 14.3, including a win in 2018 and three other top-five finishes.
He has always seemed to run well at Martinsville, making it an easy venue to love.
“It’s just somewhere that the racetrack and I have almost gotten along in the sense that everything that we’ve tried to do and everything that we’ve worked to do has worked out there,” Nemechek told the Martinsville Bulletin last week. “It’s a really fun short track to go and race at. It’s unique in its own way. There’s not really anywhere else like it.”
Nemechek is hopeful that his success at Martinsville Speedway continues this week as he tackles The Paperclip for the first time in a Cup Series car. The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday and will be televised nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes.
“I feel like the short tracks are where our team is strongest at Front Row Motorsports,” said Nemechek, who is Cup Series teammates with veteran Michael McDowell, “and I feel like we can capitalize on opportunities throughout the day to make the most of our cars.”
The son of popular driver Joe Nemechek, John Hunter, 22, entered NASCAR’s 2020 Cup Series season confident that he could work himself into the conversation for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award alongside the other members of a star-studded class of racers.
Entering Sunday’s race at Atlanta, Nemechek had amassed 165 rookie points, just 21 behind leader Tyler Reddick and ahead of both Cole Custer and Christopher Bell, the three other primary drivers vying for the distinction of best new driver on the circuit.
Each of the so-called “Big 3” won at least nine times during their Xfinity Series tenures, and Reddick was even a two-time champion of the division. Nemechek won just once in the Xfinity Series.
Since graduating into the Cup Series, though, Nemechek has posted the second-best average finish of the group (19.0). He’s right behind Reddick (18.7) in that regard.
There is a long way to go in the racing season, but Nemechek is certain this isn’t just a promising start.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a surprise coming into this year,” Nemechek said. “I wanted to be able to contend for Rookie of the Year, and that was one of our goals. I definitely feel like coming into this year it was the ‘Big 3’ and ‘What about me?’ from the Xfinity Series.”
Nemechek’s best performance this season is a ninth-place finish at Darlington Raceway on May 17, the first race back from a break spanning more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During the stoppage, Nemechek made sure to stay in shape with regular workouts, but he also found time for relaxation, mostly in the form of wakesurfing on Lake Norman near his hometown of Mooresville, North Carolina. He was joined most days by his fiancée, Taylor Stier, to whom he’s been engaged since December.
Once racing picked back up, he was quick to re-acclimate himself to the track. In the three races leading up to Atlanta on Sunday, Nemechek tallied three top-16 finishes.
Despite not having any practice or qualifying days, Nemechek said he’s enjoying the expedited racing schedule that now features mid-week races.
“You just kind of show up and race,” he said. “It’s another challenge for us to try to overcome. I love trying to always be better.”
While Nemechek is thankful to be racing again, he misses the fans, who have not yet been permitted to attend races as coronavirus concerns linger.
“It’s definitely weird to not have them for pre-race and post-race and seeing their reactions and whatnot,” he said. “It’s been a different feeling. I don’t like it.”
Nemechek, who raced in Saturday’s Truck Series race and placed 25th, will turn 23 on June 11, the day after the Martinsville race. Given his success at the track, he has already envisioned gifting himself a second grandfather clock.
“Taking home the clock would be a great birthday present,” he said. “I have one so maybe we can get one from the Cup race and have them sit side-by-side in the house and chime together.”
If he can’t secure another timepiece, Nemechek said he wants to at least further his growth on his new circuit.
“We’re just trying to continue to build and have momentum through these races where we don’t have practice,” he said, “and continue to show that we are gaining speed every single week.”
{span}Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.{/span}
