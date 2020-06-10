END OF RACE: Much like his win at Martinsville Speedway last fall, Martin Truex Jr. made the race look easy, leading the final 230 laps on the way to his second career victory at The Paperclip.
Truex started the day fifth and stayed towards the front all night, but didn't take the lead for the first time until lap 370, when he got around the three Penske drivers of Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, and Joey Logano, who finished 2, 3, and 4.
Truex won by more than four seconds. It's his first victory of the 2020 season.
- (10:36) - Martin Truex has grown his lead to 3.79 seconds, but Ryan Blaney is making gains in the second spot.
The cars have gone nearly 70 laps under green, with Truex growing his lead throughout the run.
Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott round out the top 5 with 25 laps to go.
- (10:21) - With about 85 laps to go, Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3, was taken on a stretcher to the infield care center where he was given oxygen for overheating in his car.
Dillon was driving without a crush panel, which allowed heat and fumes into the cockpit of the car. Dillon lost his crush panel out after bringing out a caution on the fifth lap of the race. Dillon was responsive and announcers said he will be O.K.
- (10:01) - There's a new leader at Martinsville, the eighth different leader of the night. Martin Truex, who started the night fifth, grabbed the lead on Lap 270 from Brad Keselowski. Truex is the defending race winner at Martinsville, having taking the victory last fall.
Keselowski, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman were running the top 5 on Lap 383.
- (9:47) - After a spin in Turn 2 by David Starr brings out a caution on Lap 325, Joey Logano retook the lead ahead of teammate Brad Keselowski.
Ryan Blaney went into the pits in first, but had a slow pit stop, losing seven spots, then was forced to go further back due to a pit road penalty for a pit crew member jumping the wall too soon.
Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson, and Martin Truex Jr. ran 3, 4, 5 on the restart.
- (9:35) - Team Penske took the top 3 three spots on Lap 310, with Ryan Blaney back out front, where he started the race, in front of teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.
Keselowski and Blaney were each at least one lap down earlier in the race.
Team Penske drivers has led 218 laps so far.
Stage 2 winner Jimmie Johnson has fallen back to sixth behind teammate Chase Elliott. Kevin Harvick, who has ran in the top 5 for much of the day, is fourth.
END OF STAGE 2: The second stage went off without a hitch, with no caution flags flying in the 130 laps of the stage.
After leading for 156 laps early, Joey Logano ran into lap traffic and relinquished his lead to Jimmie Johnson, who led through the end for the stage win. It's Johnson's first stage win of the season.
Johnson was followed by Ryan Blaney, who moved his way back up to the top 5 after falling a lap down early.
Logano, Alex Bowman, and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top 5.
- (8:43) - Nine time Martinsville winner Jimmie Johnson has worked his way up to second after starting the day 21st.
Joey Logano continues to lead, staying in front for 156 of the first 180 laps.
After falling a lap back early, Ryan Blaney, who started the day first, worked his way back up to 5th. Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott were running third and fourth.
END OF STAGE 1: Stage 1 was all Joey Logano, who led for much of the stage on the way to a win at the stage break.
Logano started the day third behind Ryan Blaney, Team Penske teammate, and Aric Almirola, both of which struggled early and fell to 19th and 26th. Almirola was two laps down at the end of the stage.
"it's important to stay ahead of this track... We're trying to stay ahead of it. We've got a rocker ship almost right now," Logano said on the FS1 broadcast. "Hope we can get another one and more importantly that big clock at the end of this thing."
Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr., and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top 5 at the end of the stage. Wood Brothers Racing's Matt DiBenedetto was in 9th.
Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin were each a lap down at the end of the stage, and Kyle Busch was two laps down.
Here's how the rest of the race shaped up to this point:
- (7:25) At just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday the NASCAR Cup Series took off for the first ever midweek race and first Cup Series night race at Martinsville Speedway.
Ryan Blaney led the way on the pole for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, joined on the front row by Aric Almirola.
Track driers took to the track just over an hour before the start of the race after it rained off and on throughout the afternoon, but the sun was shining and skies were clear for the green flag.
- (7:54 p.m.) This race has been all Joey Logano as many of the bigger name have struggled early. Pole-sitter Blaney has dropped back to 24th and Almirola is 29th, both a lap down, after the competition caution on Lap 70.
Logano is the third leader of the race and has led since just after the start.
The first caution of the night came on Lap 5 when Austin Dillon blew a tire after hitting debris on the track.
Clint Bowyer, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Kurt Busch round out the top 5.
- (8:07) Logano continues to lead, and has lapped some of his biggest competition for a second time. Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin are all two laps down, 24, 25, and 26.
Bubba Wallace and Wood Brothers Racing's Matt Dibenedetto are both running in the top 10 in 9th and 10th, respectively.
A stall by Timmy Hill on pit road brought about the third caution of the night on lap 112. Logano, Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Kevin Harvick were the top 5 heading into the caution.
Nineteen cars are on the lead lap.
- (8:17) After taking just two tires in the pit stop, Bubba Wallace came out of the restart first alongside Corey LaJoie. The lead was short lived though, with Logano regaining his spot in the front, followed by Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson.
LaJoie and Wallace rounded out the top 5 on Lap 122.
