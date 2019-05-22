The baseball and girls soccer teams fell short of the Region 3D tournament, but boys soccer and softball will both hit the road this afternoon to start their playoffs, both heading to Lord Botetourt looking to pull of the upsets.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 6 Patrick County at No. 3 Lord Botetourt
Thursday, 7:15 p.m. at Lord Botetourt High School
Patrick County got off to a scorching start to the season. The Cougars won five straight games to begin the new campaign, four of which were shutout victories. Patrick County (9-7-1) then went five straight without a win (0-4-1) before closing out final games of the season with a 4-3 record.
The Cougars will hit the road to face No. 3 Lord Botetourt (12-5) Thursday at 7:15 p.m. The Cavaliers have hit a tough stretch, losing their final three games entering the Region 3D tournament. Lord Botetourt had an even hotter start to the season than Patrick County, winning nine straight to open the season, but since then the Cavaliers are 3-5.
The Cougars are not a high-flying attack that will likely outscore you, averaging just 1.6 goals per game, but the defense is the team’s calling card. Patrick County has only allowed 27 goals in 17 games.
On the other side, Lord Botetourt’s offense can overwhelm teams if opponents get careless. The Cavaliers have scored an average of 2.9 goals per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.
Some say low-scoring soccer can be boring. This matchup could be a low-scoring, but it likely won’t lack drama, meaning fans should expect to be on the edge of their seats as the 80 minutes wind down.
SOFTBALL
No. 7 Patrick County at No. No. 2 Lord Botetourt
Thursday, 5 p.m. at Lord Botetourt High School
Two years removed from a run to the state semifinals, Patrick County’s softball team has struggled to get back to that level of success. The Cougars finished the regular season and PD tournament with an 8-13 record, just barely sneaking into the Region 3D tournament.
The Cougars finished the season on a four-game losing streak, and are looking to get back in the win column at just the right time, when they face off against Lord Botetourt.
The Cavaliers are 18-4 on the year, and have scored 168 runs (7.6/game) while allowing 72 (3.2/game). They’ve scored 10 or more runs seven times this season.
Patrick County’s struggles have come defensively, where they’ve given up 156 runs (7.4/game) while scoring 127 of their own (6/game).
Even though they are the underdogs, the Cougars are in a familiar position, and have experienced players from the region and state runs of 2016 and 2017. Last season, despite being a game under .500, Patrick County nearly knocked off No. 2 seed Cave Spring in the region tournament opener before falling in extra innings. If anyone has the firepower and postseason experience to pull an upset, it’s the Cougars.