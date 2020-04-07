Sierra Hubbard missed several weeks of the high school basketball season after suffering a concussion, but even with the missed games the Patrick County junior still led the Piedmont District and Region 2C in scoring and rebounds.
On Tuesday, Hubbard was rewarded for her stellar season by being named Second Team All-State for VHSL Class 2.
Hubbard averaged 21.4 points and 13.4 rebounds per game for the Cougars this season. She was previously named First Team All-Piedmont District and First Team All-Region 2C for her play this season. The Cougars center scored her 1,000th career point in her team's final game of the season.
Martinsville senior Troy Brandon was also named Second Team All-State for VHSL Class 2. Brandon was previously named Piedmont District Boys Basketball Player of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a PD tournament championship. The Bulldogs guard was also named First Team All-Region 2C this season.
Patrick County girls basketball finished the season 15-9 and reached the Region 2C tournament quarterfinals.
Martinsville boys basketball finished the season 19-6, falling in the Region 2C tournament semifinals.
