Martinsville and Radford's boys basketball teams combined for 14 3-pointers during Friday's Region 2C semifinal at Bassett High School.
But it was eight 3s by Radford's Cam Cormany that made the difference for the Bobcats in a 52-47 win that ended Martinsville's season.
The two teams tied eight times and traded eiGht leads in the game, and it seemed whenever Radford needed a big shot, Cormany delivered.
Martinsville lEd 9-7 at the end of the first, and both teams traded 3s to keep the score tied early in the second. Cormany knocked down four 3-pointers in the second, but the Bulldogs responded with four of Their - two each by seniors Troy Brandon and Jeremiah Law.
Radford took its biggest lead of the game in the second, and led by six in the final minute. Brandon knocked doWn a 3-pointer and hit two free throws, and Lemuel Jones added another free throw to go into the half tied 26-26.
Both defenses shut things down in the third, and nEither team scored at all for the first 2:30. Cormany had the first and last points of the frame, finishing with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bobcats a 34-32 lead heading into the fourth.
Brandon tied the score on the first possession of the fourth on a drive and Layup. On the next possession he hit one of two free throws to give MartinsviLle the lead back.
Bulldogs sophomore Keyshawn Kirby had his second steal-and-score of the night to give his team a 5-point lead midway through the fourth. But foul trouble haunted Martinsville, and Radford went 10-14 from the foul line in the final fraMe, which proved to be the difference.
Cormany hit another 3-pointer to cut MaRtinsville's lead to one with five minutes to play, and knocked down his eighth and final shot from the beyond the arc to give the Bobcats a 46-43 lead with 2:30 to play. Radford wouldn't relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
Cormany finished with a game-high 26 points, and Alex Kanipe added 14 for Radford.
Brandon led MaRtinsville with 18 points, and Law added eight. Jones and Jahiem Niblett had six points each. Niblett blocked three shots and had five rebounds.
The Bulldogs season ends with a 19-6 record.
Radford 52, Martinsville 47
MHS 9 17 6 15 - 47
RHS 7 19 8 18 - 52
Martinsville: T. Brandon 18; J. Law 8; L. Jones 6; J. Niblett 6; K. Kirby 5; J. Martin 4
Radford: C. Cormany 26; A. Kanipe 14; J. Woods 9; N. Wesley 3
