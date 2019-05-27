After jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead and holding it through the first half, Martinsville’s boys soccer team twice allowed Radford to get within a goal before holding on the final two minutes for a 3-2 win in the Region 2C quarterfinals Monday at Smith River Sports Complex.
“We came out really well, from throwing the ball, possession, controlling the ball,” Scouras said. “And I don’t know, we just kind of let off the gas a little bit. We always talked about that 2-nothing lead, that’s always a famous quote from everybody, and sure enough they snuck back in the game.”
Martinsville senior Wilson Bowles scored a goal, and assisted on a second to fellow senior Khalil Travis to go up by two in the first 10 minutes of play. The Bulldogs maintained possession throughout the first half, but couldn’t find the back of the net, thanks in part to a strong outing by Radford goalkeeper Thor Sproule, who made save after save to keep Martinsville at bay.
“Their goalkeeper played an outstanding game. Outstanding,” Scouras said. “Hats off to him, we had some shots. And the first half we were playing with everything and he made some really good saves and held off a couple headers that were going in.”
In the first minute of the second half, Radford finally broke through on a corner kick by Mason Sproule that found Zane Rupe in front of the goal. But Martinsville didn’t let the single-goal lead last long at all. Less than a minute later, Khalil Travis found a ball in front of the goal and put it in for the answer.
“We told them and told them they’re (Radford) really good on set pieces and sure enough they get a goal and then Khalil responds back,” Scouras said. “That was big, the third goal we got. Right after their goal, that was huge.”
Martinsville had a chance to take the lead to three midway through the second half. Jaedyn McKinney got past the Radford keeper and put up a shot that hit one post, rolled across the goal line, and hit the other post before going out of bounds.
“Jaedyn, my gosh. I’ve never seen anybody hit two bars,” Scouras said. “The goalie was on the ground. I’ve never seen that in 32 years. An open goal, that’s just bad luck. That would have been really nice to have that and go up 4-1, but it didn’t happen.”
Radford scored one final time with two minutes to play, and had a couple other chances to tie the score in the closing seconds, but saves by Michael Devora in goal and strong play by the Bulldogs’ defense was enough for the win.
“We just kind of let off the pressure a little bit and that came back to bite us,” Scouras said. “They didn’t give up. They played hard. Radford didn’t give up. I knew they wouldn’t. They don’t. In everything they set out to do they play hard, and they always will, they always have. So I knew that wasn’t going to happen. I’m just trying to convince these kids you’ve got to play.”
Martinsville not only preserves its unbeaten record, they now moves on to the region semifinals, just one win from making the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
“We’ll be able to play. And if the motivation to make the state tournament, if that’s not enough I don’t know what will be for next Wednesday,” Scouras said. “Because that’s it. We set our goal of trying to be playing in June. And if we win Wednesday we’re playing in June. So it’s up to them. I hope they respond well.”
The Bulldogs (18-0-2) will take on Dan River (12-4-1) on Wednesday in the region semifinals. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex.
In the other semifinal, Nelson County will take on Giles, also at SRSC immediately following the Bulldogs’ games. The winners of both games will automatically qualify for the state tournament, and will play each other for the region championship at SRSC on Thursday.