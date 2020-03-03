Martinsville's girls basketball team came into Tuesday's Region 2C championship game as the No. 1 seed, but it was Seven 3-pointers and 17 made free by the No. 4 seeded Floyd County that was too much for the Bulldogs in a 56-44 loss at Averett University.
The two teams tied twice and traded three leads in the first quarter. The Bulldogs looked to take a lead into the second, but Floyd guard Shae Lee Slaughter was fouled on a breakaway layup attempt at the buzzer, and connected on both free throws to give the Buffaloes a 12-11 lead after one.
It was the second quarter when Floyd knocked down two threes and started to pull away, leading by as many as eight in the frame. Janiyah Benton hit a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second to give Martinsville the lead right back, but Floyd answered with a 3 of their own, and wouldn't trail the rest of the way.
Floyd had seven offensive rebounds and nine second-chance points in the first half.
“I think we waited a little too long to start playing,” said Martinsville coach Charlie Holland said. “I think in the first half, we worked on the pack-line defense yesterday to force them to shoot long shots. They shot long shots, but they also made them. But I think our defensive intensity picked up in the latter part of the third, and then into the fourth when we went man.”
Turnovers were the Bulldogs biggest problem on the night. Floyd had 12 steals as a team, and Martinsville turned it over an additional four times.
“I think they did a good job of trapping us and I think we dribbled a little too much into the corner,” Holland said. “I told the girls yesterday if you dribble the ball more than three times and you’re not going to the basket you’re going to be in trouble. Throughout the years, Floyd uses that 1-2-2 zone and man-trap and you can’t afford to put the ball on the floor. The best way to beat pressure is passing the ball.”
The Buffaloes led 29-23 at the half, and would continue to build onto that lead in the third, starting on a 14-1 run. Martinsville scored its first field goal of the second half more than six minutes into the third on a layup by Nakieyah Hairston, assisted by Ciara Valentine.
Martinsville looked to try to get some momentum heading into the final frame when junior Leighton Jamison knocked down a runner from midway to half court, but it was waved off for coming just a hair after the buzzer.
Martinsville outrebounded Floyd 38-32 and was able to get a lot of fast-break chances off of rebounds, but had trouble finishing at the basket.
“I was satisfied, but I think we missed a lot of easy shots and we had too many turnovers,” Holland said.
Floyd led 44-28 at the start of the fourth.
Valentine and Benton led Martinsville with 11 points each. Benton had three 3-pointers and added two rebounds and three steals, and Valentine had two blocks. Hairston had nine points and a team-high 15 rebounds. Jamison had eight points and seven rebounds.
Martinsville finishes as Region 2C tournament runners-up for the fourth straight season. The Buffaloes have defeated the Bulldogs in the region championship game three of the last four years.
The Bulldogs (20-8) will travel to UVA-Wise on Friday for the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals. They will take on Union High School (16-6), the Region 2D champions, at 6 p.m.
“They’re just like other team’s we’ve played this year, tall, lanky,” Holland said of Union. “I’m very excited for the girls having a chance to go and play again at the state level. If we go up and we play hard I think we’ll be satisfied with the turnout.”
Floyd County 56, Martinsville 44
FCHS 12 17 15 12 – 56
MHS 11 12 5 16 – 44
Martinsville: D. Harris 1; C. Valentine 11; J. Benton 11; N. Hairston 9; S. Boyd 2; S. Mobley 2; L. Jamison 8
Floyd: A. Kiser 10; B. Hall 5; A. Whitlow 13; C. Boothe 6; P. Grim 6; D. Harman 4, S. Slaughter 7; R. Spangler 3; B. Underwood 2
