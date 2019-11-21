Bulletin Staff Report
Magna Vista and Northside will face off Friday in Roanoke in the Region 3D football semifinals in a matchup of two defensive heavyweights.
Here’s a look and what to know about the matchup with a spot in the region championship on the line:
Kickoff: Friday at 7 p.m. at Northside High School in Roanoke.
History: The Warriors and Vikings have met twice previously, both times in the third round of the playoffs. In 2014 Magna Vista won in Ridgeway 40-28 on the way to a state title. In the 2013 playoffs, Northside won 19-7, and also won a state championship that season.
How they got here
Magna Vista received the No. 3 seed in the region after finishing the regular season 7-3. The Warriors lost to VHSL Class 6 Franklin County, VHSL Class 4 Halifax, and Region 3D rival Bassett.
Magna Vista’s biggest wins of the regular season were a 28-14 victory over eventual Piedmont District champion G.W.-Danville, a 55-14 victory over VHSL Class 5 William Fleming, and a 49-14 opening night road win over Region 3C playoff contender Liberty Christian Academy.
Magna Vista made the second round of the playoffs thanks to a 36-7 win over Bassett last Friday night in Ridgeway.
Northside is the No. 2 seed in Region 3D, also finishing the regular season with a 7-3 record. The Vikings losses were: 14-0 Week 1 at VHSL Class 4 Pulaski County, 21-14 at home against VHSL Class 4 Salem, and 14-7 at Region 3D No. 1 seed Lord Botetourt.
Northside’s biggest wins this season have been a 34-9 victory over William Fleming, and a 21-0 road win over Franklin County.
The Vikings made the second round of the playoffs after a 48-28 home win over Abingdon last Friday.
Offense: Northside is scoring just over 26 points per game this season, eclipsing the 40 point mark twice. The Vikings were shutout once — Week 1 against Pulaski — and have scored 14 or fewer points three times this season.
Last week’s win was the highest point total for the Vikings this season.
Magna Vista’s offense is a bit more high-powered, scoring better than 36 points per game this season. The Warriors have scored 40 or more points in five of 11 games this season, and scored at least 50 points three times.
The Warriors have only failed to score at least 20 points twice this season — Weeks 9 and 11, both losses to Halifax County and Bassett. Last week’s 36 points against the Bengals was the most Magna Vista scored since winning 41-0 against Patrick County on October 18.
Defense: Both Northside and Magna Vista’s successes this season have come on the defensive end. The Vikings have yet to allow an opponent to score more than 30 points this season. The 28 points allowed to Abingdon a week ago was the most an opposing team scored since a 42-28 win over Galax on September 27.
Northside has held opponents to fewer than 14 points four times, and the Vikings have one shutout. Teams are averaging 15.6 points per game this season.
Magna Vista’s defense has two shutouts this season, holding opponents to just over 12 points per game. The Warriors have held opponents to 14 or fewer points in eight of 11 games. The only games they’ve allowed more than two touchdowns have all been losses.
Only once has a team scored more than 30 points against Magna Vista — a 40-26 loss to Franklin County Week 3.
Players to watch:Northside:
- Running back Christian Fisher 176 carries, 1,510 yards rushing, 16 TDs; 22 catches for 350 yards receiving, 3 TDs
- Quarterback Sidney Webb 94-172 passing, 6 INTs, 1,255 yards passing, 9 TDs; 128 carries, 547 yards rushing, 6 TDs
- Wide receiver Isaac Earls 38 catches for 627 yards, 3 TDs
- Defensive lineman Gavyn Preston 67 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 6 1/2 sacks
- Defensive end Zach Horton 47 solo tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 1/2 sacks
- Defensive lineman Jacob Elliott 69 solo tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks)
Magna Vista:
- Running back Louis Taylor 151 carries, 922 yards, 22 TDs
- Quarterback Dryus Hairston 121-212 passing, 5 INTs, 1,948 yards, 19 TD; 5 TD runs
- Wide receiver Ty Grant 27 catches for 566 yards, 7 TDs
- Wide receiver Isaac Ellison (24 catches, 362 yards, 4 TDs
- Wide receiver Tyler Johnson 28 catches, 453 yards, 2 TDs
- Wide receiver Drew Santoemma 28 catches, 351 yards, 4 TDs
- Defensive back Freddie Roberts 3 INTs
- Linebacker Logan George 27 tackles for loss, 8 sacks
- Linebacker Dorian Green 69 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 6 sacks
- Linebacker Tavion Gravely 7 sacks, 16 tackles for loss
What to know
Friday’s game could shape up to be a classic defensive matchup, with both the Warriors and Vikings putting an emphasis on that side of the ball. Magna Vista has the advantage on offense, especially with a deeper cast of receivers.
Magna Vista and Northside have been two of the best teams on the western side of Virginia over the last decade. The Vikings have reached at least the second round of the playoffs each of the last nine years. They were state champions in 2009 and 2013, and have made the playoffs every year since 2008.
Manga Vista has made the playoffs every years since 2009, winning two state championships in that span in 2014 and 2015.
A win by either team Friday would set up a matchup against the winner of No. 1 seeded Lord Botetourt and No. 4 Hidden Valley. Lord Botetourt is 11-0 this season.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
