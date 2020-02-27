Magna Vista’s girls basketball team had little answer for Lord Botetourt’s defense and height advantage during Thursday’s Region 3D semifinal game in Botetourt. The Cavaliers held the Warriors to just eight made field goals in a 74-23 rout that ended Magna Vista’s season.
Botetourt seniors Miette Veldman, a 5’11 forward, and Taylor Robertson, a 6’0 center, provided the most trouble for the Warriors on both ends of the floor. The Cavaliers came out with a full-court press from the opening tip, putting both of their bigs up front. Magna Vista turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter, and 15 times in the first half.
Robertson finished with a game-high 26 points, including three 3-pointers, and Veldman added 15.
“That’s what we game-planned for was a strategy to beat the press because not a lot of teams put their big girl on the ball,” Magna Vista coach Kyana Smith said. “But I also think our effort was lacking a little bit tonight. Could have had something to do with some nerves. But even in the half-court set, 3 (Veldman) and 24 (Robertson) for them, they have a ton of size, so it was a difficult matchup but we had talked about digging in the post for No. 3. I looked in the stat book but she didn’t hurt us, it was 24. It was a person we really didn’t plan for that scored for them offensively.”
Magna Vista’s only made basket from the field in the first quarter was a 3-pointer by sophomore TaNashia Hairston. Hairston had her team’s only points through the first six minutes of the second quarter on another 3-pointer and a shot in the paint. SaNai Hairston-Williams added another shot in the paint, but Magna Vista trailed 38-11 at the half.
Botetourt knocked down six 3-pointers and was 14-for-21 from the free throw line as a team.
“The first thing I told the girls when we got in the locker room after the game, I said this loss does not define us,” Smith said. “I said we exceeded the expectations of a lot of people and we may have even exceeded your own expectations.
“I have no complaints. It just furthermore lets us know how much improvement and how much work we have to do because it’s hard to play a team like that when you play 18 or 19 games and you don’t see that level of competition. And I think that’s where we always find ourselves struggling as a district when we get to this point in our regions, we don’t see this type of size, we don’t see this type of defensive pressure, we don’t see people who can shoot the ball as well as they did tonight. So when you’re not used to playing that, and it’s not an excuse as to how we played, but it’s hard to be able to turn that switch on when you see a team of this caliber… Not to take anything away from them, they have a great ball club, but I did feel like we didn’t play to our highest potential.”
Hairston led the Warriors with 11 points and four steals. Mackenzie Hairston added five points with a team-high seven rebounds and two blocks. Hairston-Williams had four points, and Ciara Dillard had three.
Magna Vista, the Piedmont District regular season and tournament champions, finishes the season 21-3.
LOSING SENIORS
Magna Vista will lose four seniors off of this year’s squad: Mackenzie Hairston, Dillard, Kayla Simpson, and Ja’Liah Wilson. Smith said losing those four will take a lot more than just points and minutes on the court from the team.
“The biggest thing is just the on and off the court leadership,” she said. “As well as the dedication. We had a little banquet before senior night and I kind of talked about that, outside of basketball how academically they set the standard, in the community they set the standard, and then on the court they are the standard.”
The Warriors return sophomores Ta'Nashia Hairston, Hairston-Williams, and Tania Starkie, and freshman Kaylee Hughes. Magna Vista's junior varsity team finished the season 13-0.
Without any juniors on this year’s squad, the team next winter will be young and looking for someone to step up and fill a leadership role, Smith said.
“We’ll be extremely young, we’ll be rebuilding, so I kind of put that charge to my underclassmen,” she said. “I said, 'Who is going to step up? Who is going to be that leader that we need for next year?' It’s not going to be a senior because we don’t have one. It has to be an underclassman. But a leader doesn’t lead with their words, I said you have to lead with your actions.”
