BOYS SOCCER
Region 3D semifinals
No. 1 Northside 8, No. 4 Magna Vista 1
Sometimes a great player can just take over a game, and that’s what happened Tuesday night at Cave Spring High School in the Region 3D boys soccer semifinals. Northside’s Daniel Pereira scored four goals and assisted on another to help guide the Vikings to an 8-1 win over Magna Vista, a win that sends Northside to Friday’s region championship game and more importantly, the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.
Pereira wasted little time, scoring the game’s first goal in the sixth minute. He then had the assist on the game’s second goal in the 10th minute. The teams took a hydration break at the 20-minute mark of the first half, and Pereira came back from that and scored two more goals, one in the 21st minute and another in the 26th minute, to extend the lead to 4-0. Pereira’s final goal came in the 59th minute on a free kick from about 20 yards out.
The Vikings also got goals from Giovanni Maffucci, Alex Arellano, Shane Padgett and Evan Caldwell in the win.
Magna Vista’s lone goal came in the 55th minute when Anderson Mendez got to a loose ball in the box and blasted into the net. At the time that cut the lead to 5-1.
Northside will play in Friday’s Region 3D championship game Friday night at Cave Spring at 6 p.m. against the winner of No. 3 Lord Botetourt and No. 7 Staunton River.
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 3D semifinals
No. 2 Hidden Valley 10, No. 3 Magna Vista 0
Hidden Valley scored early on and never let up until the final whistle, taking out Magna Vista, 10-0, to advance to Friday’s region championship game as well as the VHSL Class 3 state tournament next week.
Seven different Titans scored at least one goal. Paige Sanchez, Makayla Metzler and Julia Brown each scored twice for Hidden Valley. Jordan Gearheart, Kayla Fedison, Sophia Cundiff and Lilly Poff each scored once for the Titans.
Hidden Valley went into halftime with a 4-0 lead, and even when they would sub in players off the bench, the execution didn’t falter and the Titans were able to keep the pressure on Magna Vista the entire 80 minutes.
The combination of Amanda Schell and Lauren Kupec made four saves in goal to keep the clean sheet. For Magna Vista, Allie Perez made five saves between the pipes.
Hidden Valley will face No. 1 Lord Botetourt in Friday’s Region 3D championship game at 7 p.m. at Northside High School.