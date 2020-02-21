Ryan Preece began his second NASCAR Cup Series season last week at Daytona.
Preece was a champion in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion before moving up NASCAR’s top level of racing, and still gets behind the wheel of his modified as often as possible. He’ll race both the Cup Series and modified race at Martinsville Speedway when the tour comes to town in May.
Preece spoke with the Bulletin last week from Daytona about the 2020 season and his racing plans for the year.
Bulletin: This being your second season in Cup, are you more comfortable with the pace of the season and that sort of thing?
Preece: I’m extremely comfortable. Obviously during the second year it helps, giving me that experience. Definitely looking forward to getting on track and getting things rolling here.
MB: You were here at Martinsville a couple weeks ago with Kevin Harvick testing your modified. What was it like to have the shoe on the other foot and get to show Kevin the ropes when it comes to modifieds?
Preece: Kevin is a badass racer so there wasn’t really anything that I was going to really tell him other than it’s a racecar, it’s nothing different from anything else you’ve driven. Just go out there and do what you’ve always done. It was cool to have him show up. Even though it was 40 degrees out and we froze, it was a lot of fun.
MB: Are there any other drivers you’d most want to see gives the modifieds a chance at Martinsville?
Preece: I think any of them. If any of them I think Clint Bowyer might be the next one I might be on to try and get him to do something a little different, or even Ricky (Stenhouse Jr.). We’ll have to see.
MB: Have you been poking any of them to do the race at Martinsville?
Preece: Not yet. I’ll wait a little bit before I do that. We’ve got to see if we can get Kevin in a full race soon.
MB: Other than that test that day how much will you be able to get on a short track this season?
Preece: I’m not sure yet. I think I’ll probably do about 6-10 races, depending on schedules and really how things work. Hopefully more than less.
MB: Having your modified, does that help kind of take your mind off of the Cup season, and do you get a chance to mill around in the shop a lot during the season?
Preece: I really don’t feel pressure to be honest with you. I think when I race that modified and we win it’s a good way to keep that feeling going and keep things high, so that’s really why I do that. I do that to go out there and try to win.
MB: Why was it important to you to do both the modified and Cup race at Martinsville this May?
Preece: Martinsville is special. It’s a trophy like none other. Having a grandfather clock is something that I really want. I already have one, but I want both, so the more laps I can get the better.
MB: Where is your grandfather clock?
Preece: It’s right in the front door of my house, as soon as you walk in. It’s the first thing you see.
MB: What are you most looking forward to the upcoming season.
Preece: Seeing the speed we have at the mile-and-a-halfs and the short tracks and making some gains.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this week. The first NASCAR weekend at Martinsville Speedway for 2020 will be on May 8-9.
