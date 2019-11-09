Bassett senior defensive back Dylan Hairfield said his team played its best defensive game of the season.
That fact is hard to argue. The Bengals held Magna Vista, a team averaging nearly 40 points a game, to just two touchdowns in a 16-12 victory. Bassett recovered four fumbles, including a fumble on a punt return after the first possession of the game, and came up with two fourth-down stops. Hairfield also had an interception early in the game.
“I think we played probably our best game of the whole season,” Hairfield said of the defense. “Everybody, they always talk about we've got a weak secondary, but the secondary showed up tonight. They talk about our linebacker core, 'Oh they're not good.' They showed up tonight. Everybody showed up tonight. The front seven all the way to the bench, everybody showed up.”
Bassett and Magna Vista have relied heavily on defense all season, so it made sense a matchup between the two rivals would be a pitcher's duel on the gridiron. Bassett scored first and last Friday night at home, and it was the great play of a veteran-led defense coupled with a heads-up play by a freshman quarterback that helped the Bengals to victory.
All three of the Bengals' scores came immediately after the defense forced a Magna Vista turnover. Late in the fourth quarter, while trailing 12-10, sophomore defensive lineman Gabe Divers recovered a Warriors' fumble, giving Bassett possession at midfield.
Six plays later, Bengals freshman quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston found receiver Demetrius Gill down the left sideline for a 36-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winner.
“I knew that that was going to be open because all night they had left that alone,” Hairston said. “I knew in my head if I can get my running back to run I don't need that. But then I showed them that I actually need that fire.”
“My freshman quarterback hadn't threw that ball all game,” said Bassett coach Brandon Johnson. “On the sideline he said, 'Coach, they're giving it to me. If I get another shot they're giving it to me.' In the headset the OC said, 'If he throws fire we score right here.'... This freshman is ready. He made the play, we made the blocks. That's what these games come down to.”
Bassett scored with 3:07 left on the clock, giving Magna Vista another chance to retake the lead. The Warriors put together a solid drive, until facing fourth-and-7, Dryus Hairston's pass to Isaac Ellison was tipped and bounced before getting to the receiver, turning the ball over on downs with 1:15 left to play.
“At the end getting the stop the way we did was huge,” Johnson said.
“It was kind of a lack of ability to make plays when we needed it,” said Magna Vista head coach Joe Favero. “It was kind of opposite of what we did most of the year. But that was it... I thought they played great, we played O.K. Some of that was them, some of that was us. It's a tough football game, it's a physical football game and toughness matters. We talk about it all the time. It was a cold night and toughness matters. They were just a little tougher.”
Bassett retains possession of the Smith River Classic trophy, which goes to the winner of the Bassett/Magna Vista regular season game every year. The Bengals won last year 13-7, the first victory in the series since 2012.
“This year we knew it was going to be a lot harder because we were playing at home,” Hairfield said. “Bassett hadn't beat them at home in a long time. We just had to execute and it just came down to that and everybody playing as a team. When somebody made a mistake we just cut that out and go to the next play.”
“It's amazing. I can't explain myself right now,” Ja'Ricous Hairston said. “It just took all our hard work and dedication that we've been putting in all week to finally come out and show itself. We didn't play all four quarters but I think we played a decent amount.”
SCORING PLAYS
After the second fumble recovery set up Bassett just outside the redzone, the Bengals finished the drive with a 23-yard field goal by kicker Freddie Lopez to go up 3-0 with 3:57 left in the first quarter, a score that would hold through the first half.
Magna Vista fumbled again two plays into the second half, and Bassett responded by putting together a drive that ended with sophomore Simeon Walker-Muse rumbling down the sideline for a 36-yard touchdown.
Both of Magna Vista’s touchdowns Friday were caught by senior receiver Drew Santoemma.
The Warriors got on the board not long after putting together the team's longest drive of the game, 12-plays that went 68 yards and finished with Dryus Hairston finding Santoemma for a 14-yard touchdown with 49 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Warriors took their first lead with 7:54 to play when Dryus Hairston again found Santoemma, this time for a 38-yard score to go up 12-10.
“He's been consistent now for a couple of years for us and he has a knack for making some big plays,” Favero said of Santoemma.
BUILDING A PROGRAM
Bassett defeated Magna Vista at home for the first time since 2012, and has now won back-to-back contest against the Warriors for the first time since 2007-2008.
With so many underclassmen shining on the field Friday, Johnson said his hope is this signals a new era for Bengals football.
“I tell them all the time, ‘You’re young in age but in football games you’re not young anymore,” he said. “Simeon, he’s been around our program since he was in seventh grade. This is nothing new to him anymore... And we know what type of kid he is, we know what type of grit he has. And Ja'Ricous, I’ve known him since he was in diapers. He watched me playing these games. He's been running these sidelines, he was built for this. He's been preparing for this his whole life. He wanted nothing more but to wear the No. 6 and be in a Bengal jersey.
“When you have kids who were brought up like that, that's what Magna Vista has. They have kids who have been Warriors their whole life, so they fight for what’s on the front of that jersey. There are no names on the back, it's what's on the front. That's what I'm trying to get back here.”
PLAYING FOR SOMEONE ELSE
On the sideline with Bassett was former Bengal Joseph Sanders, who earlier this year was diagnosed with cancer. Johnson said Saunders was told by doctors he could attend Friday’s game, and the former player provided an added spark for Bassett.
“It's a shame he has to fight the battle he's fighting because his heart is huge,” Johnson said of Saunders. “He rode to practice with me every day last summer and I took him home every day and we bonded. For him to have to go through that, it's been very emotional. I tried to put it in the back of my mind but he told me, 'I'm fighting because you taught me how to fight on the football field.’ That meant so much. That's what I’m trying to teach these guys, you battle in life. You battle through adversity.'
NEXT WEEK
Bassett finishes the regular season 5-5, its best record since 2009. Magna Vista finishes 7-3. Both teams now look ahead to the Region 3D playoffs, and both believe there's a chance the Warriors fall to No. 4 and the Bengals take No. 5, setting up a second straight contest between the two teams next week in Ridgeway.
The VHSL will announce final playoff pairings early next week.
QUOTES
Ja’Ricous Hairston: We've just got to keep the energy up. We can't let ourselves fall back down.
Johnson: I knew both teams would fly to the ball. This game means a lot, on both sides. I've been on both sides of it and those coaches are going back to the drawing board and they’re going to get ready for the playoffs, and we're going to do the same thing. All this excitement is going to last and I'm going to tell my guys enjoy it. We're going to go back to the lab on Monday. Something they've never had. That's enough right there for us to smile. These guys have never played past Week 10. And we're getting a chance for the show next week and records are erased. Let’s go out and play football.
Favero: I think some of it was big game atmosphere. Kids get nervous a little bit, a little tight. I thought we looked tight. I told the kids I thought we played tight for more than a half, and we can’t play that way. When we play loose we play well. When we play a little tight we just don't play that well. We have to find a way to relax and play hard.
Hairfield: This is what coach prepared us for all week. He told us it was going to be a crazy game and everybody was going to have to keep focused and that's what we did and we executed what coach said to do.
Favero: It's a great atmosphere. I'm glad we get to play in a big game. This is awesome for Henry County. I thought we had a great crowd come out and compete in a good football game. And a very clean football game. I thought the kids really handled the big game and the emotions very well.
Johnson: We're going to go run the numbers and we’re going to start preparing for whoever's next but we're going to enjoy this first. Because it's nice to keep that for another year.
