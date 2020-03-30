Smith River Sports Complex will limit access to playground equipment and playing fields starting on Wednesday, the complex announced Tuesday morning.
Beginning Wednesday, April 1, the playground equipment at SRSC will be taped off and signs will be displayed that the equipment should not be used for the foreseeable future. The access gates to all of the main athletic playing fields will also be locked and closed for use.
SRSC will also not be providing public restrooms.
The driving range, canoe access, and walking trails around the fields, as well as the Dick & Willie Trail will remain open for guests. The complex asks that anyone using the complex please continue to practice safe social distancing and do not gather in large groups.
“Per Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order issued yesterday, SRSC can and will remain open at this time,” Lloyd Barber, executive director of SRSC, said in a release. “We’re concerned about the popularity and excessive use of the playground in the midst of the extension of the ‘social distance’ initiative, and therefore SRSC will follow suit with the Henry County Parks & Recreation’s closure of all public playgrounds.”
The release from SRSC did not specify a date when full access will be reinstated. Northam's stay-at-home order issued on Monday is in effect until June 10, unless rescinded or extended.
