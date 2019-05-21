Over the weekend I was sitting at home watching the NCAA lacrosse tournament. It was the quarterfinal round. Three out of the four games went to sudden death overtime, which as a sports fan is the ultimate in sports drama.
On Saturday I was watching Virginia play Maryland and the Terrapins seemed to be in line to advance to this weekend’s semifinal round leading the Cavaliers 12-7 with 10:38 left in the fourth quarter. With 2:41 left UVA scored to make it 12-11 and then they won the ensuing faceoff to regain possession looking for the game-tying goal.
Then, with 1:20 to go, Virginia cranked a shot off of the crossbar. The players knew it hit the bar, the broadcasters on the call knew it hit the bar and I, watching from my living room couch, knew it hit the bar. And yet, one of the men in the black and white striped shirt called it a goal. Virginia celebrated, and who wouldn’t when you were just gifted a goal, but the broadcasters and Maryland bench were in shock.
I’ll admit that I’m not an avid lacrosse fan and wouldn’t claim to know all of the rules, but what I didn’t know is that, even on national TV in the national quarterfinals, they can’t use replay to review plays on the field.
WHAT?! How can we not use replay to get that call right?
This is just the latest in a long line of the use of replay getting on my nerves. We all know what happened in the NFC Championship game with the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, then there was the Virginia double dribble in the NCAA basketball tournament. The Stanley Cup playoffs are going on right now and there have been a number of questionable calls that replay would’ve easily corrected – a puck leaving the ice and hitting the netting in the Boston/Columbus series that resulted in a Columbus goal, the hand pass that directly led to an overtime game-winner in the San Jose/St. Louis series just to name a couple – and yet those calls were left as called on the ice.
So I ask, what in the world is the point of having instant replay if we aren’t going to use it to get the calls right? We sit and watch a replay of the nose of a football barely touching the ground on a catch in the NFL or if the spike of someone’s cleats touched the corner of first base and still get the call wrong, but on calls where one look at a replay clearly shows the referees missed a call we can’t do it? What are we doing here?
How about the Kentucky Derby a couple of weeks ago? A race that lasted barely two minutes wasn’t made official because of a near 20-minute review to see if a horse changed lanes and impeded another’s progress. Now I’m no horse racing fan or anything, but one look at a replay showed that horse CLEARLY veered off course and yet we waited 20 minutes for the replay officials to tell us so. So again I ask what in the world are we doing here? Replay is supposed to make things easier, not more time consuming.
Major changes need to be made with replay. It’s not working. Baseball is a slow-moving sport. Pitchers and hitters are being blamed for taking too long between pitches, but how about the umpires sitting behind home plate with headsets on for three full minutes and still getting a call wrong, and not giving an explanation for it? Or how about the NBA referees staring at a replay for five minutes to see who touched the ball last? Then we get to these NHL games and a team can challenge if a team was offside (by the width of a skate blade) 30 seconds before scoring a goal, but when infractions clearly occur and they can’t go to replay? I simply don’t understand.
We have all of this technology at our disposal at all of these sporting events, and in the biggest games of the year in every sport we get even more technology to show ridiculous angles we never knew existed, and yet we watch missed calls get looked over. Either use it or don’t. Why have millions of dollars worth of cameras, zoom lenses, slow-motion views just to let these mistakes go?
Technology is great, but with it we as fans are able to see multiple views of a referee blatantly missing a call and yet the call goes uncorrected. Back 20 years ago we just lived with the human error of these officials and moved on after they missed a call. Technology makes just moving on nearly impossible. Either make it to where replay actually gets all these calls right, or get rid of it all together and let us, as fans, deal with the chaos that comes with missed calls. Maybe there’s a better, more efficient way to fix replay, but something needs to happen because what we have right now isn’t working.