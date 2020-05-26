The return of the NASCAR Cup Series after a more than two month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic has been welcome, but it has certainly looked different than what fans and drivers have always known. But even with one-day shows that offer no practice or qualifying, and two races per week, drivers have been excited to get in the car no matter how different the lead up to races has been.
Cup Series driver Erik Jones has done well in his return with places of 8th, 5th, and 11th at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Jones spoke with the Bulletin Tuesday morning by phone about what it's been like returning to the track, the toughest part about getting back in the swing of racing, and preparing his body and car for racing twice a week
Martinsville Bulletin: Three races under you belt, how are you feeling about the return to the season?
Erik Jones: it feels good. We've had some strong runs and our race cars have been fast which is always good. It makes going to the the race track a lot easier and always more fun. I've been enjoying myself. The race schedule has been really busy but we've done a really good job keeping up with things and keeping the cars at the race track going fast so it's going really smooth so far.
What was the toughest part about coming back after two months?
I think just being out the car that long you forget a lot of small things you do to be fast and be quick. Getting on the race track the first few laps at Darlington was definitely a shock. You try to remember everything faster than you do on a normal weekend, but it all came back really quick. We're all really good at this, that's why we're at the Cup level and we figure things out really fast. I thought everybody did a really good job and really after he first Darlington race everything felt really comfortable so that's been good.
Having races basically every three days instead of once a week, how tough is that on your body? Is there anything you have to do to prepare differently?
I think the hydration has been the toughest part. Racing that quickly in between, a lot of times you have a whole week to re-hydrate and now going Sunday to Wednesday you've only got a couple days to catch up, so that's the toughest part. It's not easy. I was definitely sore after the first race at Darlington but the soreness goes away. Your body gets readjusted and used to it again but hydration is definitely the toughest part to keep up with.
In your career going back, have you ever done that before where you raced several times in a week?
I've done it for some other series. I've ran late models midweek before and then ran Xfinity and Truck races but never long races. Going and running 600 miles on Sunday and then going and running 300 miles, that's tough and that's tough on your body but I think we're all in shape. We;'re all in good racing shape to go out and do that and feel good about it. It is tough on your body but I don't think any of us are complaining about being able to go out and race. It sure feels good to be in a race car. I've enjoyed it. Getting to go and race Sunday and then go right back to the same track is pretty fun. You get another shot at it right away which as a driver is cool. There's always things, even if you're the winner there's probably still things you feel like you could have done better so it's cool to get to go and try it again.
So with the midweek races what is a typical week like for you? Do you still have time to do debriefs of races and prepare for the next like normal?
it's not the same debrief like we normally have. It's kind of an accelerated version. We still send in our debrief forms as drivers to our teams but we aren't meeting together for a few reasons. Obviously time, but we aren't even allowed at the shop, drivers aren't. So we aren't really having our normal debrief meeting which has been different but we're getting what we can to our crew chief to try to make changes before the next race. There's still things we can try to do better, setup changes that we're making between races and our feedback. It's important to try to get those things better, so we're getting things in as quickly as we can as far as feedback from the previous week to try to go back and get things better and get things more optimized for the weekend. So the meetings have been different and virtual but we're still doing the same kind of thing.
I imagine it's a little easier too that the next race is at the same track?
It does make it simpler. You can kind of tweak more on the setup rather than throwing an entire different package in if we were going to a different track. So we keep a similar setup and throw in things that would be better concerning what we struggled with the previous race. Sometimes we make big changes, sometimes we don't. Actually from the Sunday race in Charlotte to Wednesday we're changing a bunch of stuff. We had good speed but there's a lot of things we thought we could do better so you might as well take a big stab at it to get it better. So just depends how it's all going but some weeks you make bigger changes than other.
The one-day shows you're doing now with no practices or qualifying the day before races, what is the day leading up to races like? Are you still able to get focused the same you would if it was spread over a whole weekend?
It's definitely different but you're still studying and doing all the things you would on a normal weekend. It's weird, you don't feel like you're totally in race mode the day before because you're not practicing or qualifying but once you get there on race day it's definitely you're locked in, at least I felt like I have been. You get up and you're ready to go and you feel like it's time to race. The day before feels a bit odd but once you get to race day I feel like everybody is locked in and ready to go.
