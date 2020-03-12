Martinsville City Schools will not compete in spring sports for the foreseeable future, Martinsville High School Athletic Director Tommy Golding said Thursday.
Golding said no games or practices will be held due to coronavirus concerns, and there is no timetable for a return at this time. Golding said the season has not been cancelled completely, but teams will be away from the field indefinitely.
The decision comes on the heels of a state of emergency declared by Virginia governor Ralph Northam. The Virginia High School League cancelled basketball state championship games that were to be played in Richmond this weekend.
Martinsville was the only school to make a decision on spring sports as of Thursday evening. Athletic Directors at Patrick County and Bassett High Schools said decisions for their schools could be made as early as Friday. Games for the spring sports season begin on Monday.
Patrick Henry Community College has also postponed upcoming baseball and softball games due to corona virus concerns, PHCC athletic director Brian Henderson said via email Thursday.
The Patriots softball games versus Catawba Valley Community College scheduled for this Sunday, as well games at Louisburg College on March 19, have been postponed at this time. The Patriots baseball games at Wake Tech Community College on March 21 and 22 have also been postponed.
Henderson said PHCC president, Dr. Angeline Godwin, has authorized the Patriots athletic department to work on away contests for all sports on a case-by-case basis, and he made the decision to not approve any travel outside Virginia state lines or more than 75 miles away for "the next few weeks," he said in an email Thursday afternoon.
Both the baseball and softball teams have home games scheduled for this weekend, which Henderson said as of Thursday will still be played.
"That could change though," Henderson said via email. "We're working with the other teams and administrations to monitor all situations."
The school will also abide by all mandates set by the National Junior College Athletic Association, like the mandate that teams not perform pre- and post-game handshakes.
The PHCC baseball team will play a doubleheader at home against Guilford Tech on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., and will play a third game against GTCC on Sunday at noon. All three games will be played at Hooker Field.
The Patriots softball team will play a doubleheader at home against Caldwell Community College on Saturday at 1 p.m.
