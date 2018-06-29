VHSL proposes alignment changes, impacting some local schools
The two major changes in the Piedmont District will be with Franklin County and Patrick County. Franklin County, which had previously requested to move from the Piedmont District to the Blue Ridge District, had their appeal approved and will leave the PD, should the final overall changes be approved. Franklin County was previously the largest school in the PD, the only in Class 6. The Eagles' departure will leave the PD with just seven schools.
In the proposal, Patrick County would be reclassified down to a Class 2 school, joining Martinsville as the only Class 2 school in the Piedmont District. The Cougars would compete in Region 2C with Martinsville, as well as Alleghany County (currently a Class 3 school), Appomattox, Buckingham County, Chatham, Dan River, Floyd County, Fort Chiswell, Giles, Glenvar, Gretna, James River (Buchanan), Nelson County and Radford. Class 2 Region C would have 15 teams, as would Region A, while Region B would have 10 and Region D would have 13.
The other change in the Piedmont District would be Halifax County dropping from Class 5 to Class 4, joining Bassett in Region D, along with Amherst, Blacksburg, E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest, Pulaski, Salem and G.W.-Danville. Region D would be the smallest Class 4 region.
Magna Vista would remain in Class 3 Region D.
With Halifax dropping to Class 4 and Franklin County leaving the district, the PD would stand with three Class 4 schools, two Class 3 and two Class 2, much closer in size than how it currently stands.
The alignment committee will meet on August 21 to consider final appeals, and will present its final plan to the Executive Committee for approval on September 19. The changes, if approved, would run from 2019-2023.
