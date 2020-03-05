Martinsville girls basketball will play in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals for the fourth straight season, opening the tournament tonight against Union High School at UVA-Wise.
The Bulldogs reached the state tournament with a 56-51 overtime win over Chatham last week. But despite starting the Region 2C tournament with wins on a game-winning layup and another in overtime, Martinsville will begin states coming off of a loss. The Bulldogs fell to Floyd County 56-44 in the region championship game on Tuesday.
Union comes into states as the Region 2D champion, following a 49-34 win over Gate City in the region championship game. The Bears, 21-7 on the year, are making their second appearance in the state tournament since the school opened in 2011.
Union has three players, all seniors, averaging double-digit points per game. Center Jayda Smith is averaging 15 points and nine rebounds. Shooting guard Emili Brooks is averaging 12 points and five rebounds, and point guard Heather Lipps is scoring 10 points and grabbing four rebounds.
“One of the things about Union, they’re just like the other teams we’ve played this year. They’re tall and lanky,” said Martinsville coach Charlie Holland said.
Martinsville may have a size disadvantage – their tallest starter is NaKieyah Hairston at 5’7, with four other starters under 5’4 – but Holland said his team will attack the Bears the way they attacked other bigger teams this year, with full-court pressure while utilizing their speed.
Holland found that he can put more trust in his team’s ability to play man defense after Tuesday’s loss to Floyd County.
“I’ve got to put more trust in the girls on playing man-to-man on a big court,” he said. “In years past we played on big college floors and we had trouble playing man-to-man defense but I found out tonight that we can play man-to-man and maintain on the big floor.”
Martinsville’s defense has held teams to just over 39 points per game this season. After allowing teams to score more than 50 points in four of the first 11 games, the Bulldogs have given up more than 50 points just twice since, both in the last two games.
The Bulldogs are scoring just over 53 points per game. Hairston leads the way averaging a double-double, 11.7 points and 10 rebounds per game while adding two blocks. Ciara Valentine is scoring 13 points per game with four rebounds and two assists.
Senior shooters Destiny Harris and Janiya Benton are leading the way beyond the arc. Harris is averaging 10 points per game, and has 72 made 3-pointers this season. She’s shooting 55 percent from beyond 3-point range. Benton is scoring 9.8 points and 1.5 assists per game. Benton had 38 made 3s this season, shooting 40 percent from long range.
Union is scoring 54 points per game this season, while allowing just over 45.
Martinsville and Union will tip off at UVA-Wise tonight at 6 p.m.
“I’m very excited about the girls having the chance to go and play again at the state quarterfinal level,” Holland said. “I think if we go up and we play hard I think we’ll be satisfied with the turnout.”
