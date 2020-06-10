Martin Truex Jr. has led 596 of the last 1000 laps run at Martinsville Speedway.
Leading 132 laps Wednesday night, Truex cruised to his second straight victory at The Paperclip, taking home his second career grandfather clock trophy.
Truex grabbed the lead for the second time on Lap 370, and cruised the rest of the way, growing his lead to more than four seconds to easily outpace second place finisher Ryan Blaney.
The No. 19 car started the day fifth, was running fourth at the end of Stage 1, and 15th at the end of Stage 2 before storming back in the second half of the race.
"I think the last few trips here we've had a lot of confidence," Truex said in a postrace press conference. "Really the last couple years we've just continued to refine our setup and what we were doing and I've kind of found a rhythm for what I'm doing here and the guys have found a setup for what I need to drive fast."
Truex had to hold off a trio of Team Penske drivers, all of whom finished second, third, and fourth, respectively. Ryan Blaney started the day on the pole, but fell back as far as 19th at the end of Stage 1 after early struggles with his car. Blaney got back into the top 5 before a penalty on pit road for a pit crew member jumping the wall too soon dropped him back again.
The No. 12 car battled its way back to the front and led twice for a total of 34 laps in the second half of the race.
Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top 5.
Martin Truex won the fall race at Martinsville Speedway last October after leading 464 laps that day.
Wednesday was the first Cup Series night race at Martinsville Speedway, the first midweek race at the track, and the first race at The Paperclip run without fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Its kind of weird to get out of the car with no fans, drive to a makeshift victory lane, take one picture and leave," Truex said. "I'm missing having a few cold beverages with my team."
It was also the first race with new Goodyear tires. Keselowski and Truex both said the difference there was noticeable.
"I think the big thing that was noticed was not having any practice," Keselowski said. "That made a really different experience to try to dial the cars in and this tire was quite a bit different from any tire we've had here before. Those two things were certainly more challenging than anything else we noticed."
"I think the biggest difference was the tire they brought here... The tire fall off was a lot more than what they brought in the fall here," Truex said. "I thought it (the track) changed more as it took rubber early on then settled in like it normally does... Temperatures were pretty hot here and usually when we race here it's pretty cool so that may have made a difference as well."
Wednesday's was Truex's first win of the 2020 season, and just his second top 5 finish in 11 races. It was also the first win for Truex's new crew chief James Small.
"If you look at the season we've had we've been really strong. I think we'e been the strongest Toyota week in and week out," Truex said. "I felt like we had a few chances at winning slip away here lately but I feel like everybody is doing a great job.
"I think this answers a great question for him (Small) more than anything... I think he's doing a great job and I'm really proud of him."
Truex and the rest of NASCAR will now move on to Homestead Miami on Sunday for a 3:30 p.m. start.
The win Wednesday locks Truex into the 2020 Cup Series playoffs.
"It definitely relaxes you a little bit," Truex said. "To get our first win, get locked into the playoffs... that's a step in the right direction
"Certainly it's easier to go to the race track once you know you're locked in and you have that momentum."
