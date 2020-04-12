You can go live now and watch the sunrise service this morning at Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park. Lots of people on hand to watch. You can participate live at the Martinsville Bulletin's Face Book page. The service also is being broadcast on WHEE-AM (1370) and later on Star News,
