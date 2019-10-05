Bassett's football team saw its three game winning streak come to an end Friday night at home against Halifax in a 25-15 loss.
All three of Halifax's touchdowns came on the ground as the Comets rushed for 213 yards as a team. Thomas Lee and Kameron Roberts added an additional combined 84 yards passing.
Bengals freshman quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston was 11-for-17 passing for 140 yards. Hairston threw two touchdowns and an interception.
Demetrius Gill and Elijah Stokes caught the touchdown passes. Gill finished the night with three catches for 50 yards, and Stokes had five catches for 59 yards, and had a fumble.
Bassett rushed for just 54 yards as a team.
The Bengals fall to 3-3 on the year. They'll go on the road to Tunstall on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
Bassett statistics:
Rushing:
Simeon Walker Muse 5/40
Kevon Smith 9/16
Armahn Walker Muse 2/-2
Team total - 16/54
Passing:
Ja'Ricous Hairston 11/17, 140yds, 2TD, INT
Receiving:
Demetrius Gill 3/50, TD
Keshaun Valentine 1/8
Kevon Smith 1/7
Armahn Walker Muse 1/16
Elijah Stokes 5/59, TD, fumble
