Patrick County senior Kelon Penn committed this week to continue his baseball career at Patrick Henry Community College in the fall. Penn hit .260 with 15 RBIs last season for the Cougars, and .426 with a .507 on-base percentage in legion play last summer.
"I am extremely happy with Kelon’s decision to continue his academic and athletic journey at Patrick Henry Community College," Patrick County baseball coach Tal Swails said in an email. "PH will provide the perfect environment for his future development both on and off the field. Kelon has worked very hard in the classroom and on his baseball tools and earned this opportunity 100% on his own and I could not be more proud of him."
"We are excited to get a high character individual in Kelon," PHCC baseball coach Cody Ellis said in an email. "Kelon is a great addition to the program as we continue to improve."
(0) comments
