To the editor:
It's great that Holly Kozelsky is reading the Bible with her daughter ("Censoring chapter and verse from the Bible," Jan. 12). It's even better that her daughter recognizes the Bible needs to be read in context and not chopped up at random. Ms. Kozelsky wrote something that I'd like to respond to : "The Bible is an enigma, full of mystery and puzzles." The story of Jesus as our savior was once a mystery, but that mystery has been revealed/explained as per Ephesians 3:1-6.
Ms. Kozelsky may not understand what's going on in Genesis 9, but that does not mean no one can understand Genesis 9. Why did Noah curse his son Ham and Ham's offspring? Ham did not just happen to see his father naked. An illicit sexual act took place while Noah was drunk. "Saw the nakedness" is translated from the Hebrew word"ervah," which is translated as "uncleanness" in Deuteronomy 24:1 to represent fornication. Why did Noah curse Ham's offspring? Because Ham was going to rear his children to follow his own wickedness, as per Ezekiel 16:44.
Abraham's wife didn't have a "slave," but a "handmaid." God never sanctioned slavery. God did allow hired servants that could only be kept for seven years (Exodus 21:2). Abraham did not lie about Sarah being his sister either; Genesis 20:12 says Sarah REALLY was his half-sister.
Many people reject Jesus, and an excuse is "the Bible is too hard to understand." Surely God does not say "follow me," then give a book impossible to understand.
CALEB ROBERTSON
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.