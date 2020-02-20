The Henry County Fair will return in 2021 and be staged at the Martinsville Speedway.
The county and the Speedway announced in a joint release that the fair would run four days in late September 2021 on the track’s grounds, in conjunction with the annual ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Late Model. That race typically has been run on the last Saturday in September, but the 2021 schedule is not set.
“We are excited to be the home of the new Henry County Fair, and we are excited that it will be held in conjunction with our annual Late Model stock race,” Clay Campbell, president of Martinsville Speedway, said in the release. “Having four days of fun at the fair, and then having the final day lead into our Late Model Stock race, seems like a perfect fit. I know I can’t wait for it to get here.”
Roger Adams, director of Parks and Recreation for Henry County, said plans for the fair are coming together, and significant lead time is required to book acts and vendors.
“We are going to give the people what they want to see,” Adams said. “Folks can look forward to traditional rides, great live music, a variety of food options, and other entertainment acts throughout the schedule. And to finish our week with the Late Model race at Martinsville Speedway is the icing on the cake. I don’t know of any other county fair that can provide such an action-packed week.”
More details on music and entertainment acts will be released as they become available. A dedicated website will soon be unveiled that will be the go-to spot for event updates.
This story will be updated.
