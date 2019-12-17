Fire broke out at the Valero/Fas Mart gas station and convenience store at 2758 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Radio traffic indicated that everyone inside had gotten outside safely and that the fire originated in the manager's office. The structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
Gas pumps and propane tanks nearby are a concern for those on scene. 911 dispatch sent several requests for additional manpower to fight a fire that will likely be determine a total loss for the business.
Fieldale-Collinsville Fire and Rescue, Henry County Public Safety and Bassett Fire and Rescue Department all responded to the call.
The ladder truck was also part of the Fieldale Collinsville fleet and is stored at the Patriot Center.
Firefighters didn't begin to depart the scene until nearly 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.